Apartment List
/
WA
/
seattle
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

299 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westlake
42 Units Available
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westlake
37 Units Available
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
893 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Lake Union
34 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Genesee
22 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Lake Union
19 Units Available
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pioneer Square
42 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Lake Union
28 Units Available
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1020 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pioneer Square
19 Units Available
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,794
1020 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Delridge
21 Units Available
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
999 sqft
Between Delridge and Roxhill, near several schools. Lincoln Park and coastline minutes away. Units feature W/D, fireplaces and carpeting. Cable ready. Covered parking, public transportation, internet cafe. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
University District
14 Units Available
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
985 sqft
Modern stylings meet convenience. Green community boasts apartments with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Gym and business center on site. Welcomes dogs and cats. University of Washington and I-5 mere minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
898 sqft
The clubhouse, indoor pool, gym are small parts of what makes this community appealing. Furnished apartments are available, and units feature vaulted ceilings and fireplaces. A short drive to Hicklin Lake and Salmon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Crown Hill
8 Units Available
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1011 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Olympic Hills
13 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Belltown
9 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
$
South Lake Union
19 Units Available
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,159
1074 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, Lake Union, Lake Union Park, and Cascade Playground. Pet-friendly apartments with enormous sky deck, two-level fitness zone, sweeping views, 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room, 9' ceilings, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Columbia City
20 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
University District
18 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
$
Delridge
9 Units Available
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
861 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Belltown
24 Units Available
Kinects Towers
1823 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1423 sqft
A dramatic high-rise tower positioned between vibrant city life and the relaxed Northwest vibe.\nIts an elevated escape from the everyday.\nA place to live well with permission to express your individuality.\nNo two apartments are alike.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Seattle Central Business District
23 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,862
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
South Lake Union
19 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,460
1049 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Queen Anne
8 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Pike Place Market
19 Units Available
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
$
Belltown
22 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeattle 3 BedroomsSeattle Accessible ApartmentsSeattle Apartments under $1,000Seattle Apartments under $1,200Seattle Apartments under $1,300
    Seattle Apartments with BalconySeattle Apartments with GarageSeattle Apartments with GymSeattle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeattle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeattle Apartments with ParkingSeattle Apartments with Pool
    Seattle Apartments with Washer-DryerSeattle Cheap PlacesSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Furnished ApartmentsSeattle Luxury PlacesSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
    Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BallardBelltownQueen Anne
    DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
    South Lake UnionFirst Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
    North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
    Seattle Pacific University