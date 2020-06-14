484 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Seattle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Seattle Central Business District
21 Units Available
Cyrene
50 University Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
972 sqft
Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Capitol Hill
47 Units Available
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,929
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,322
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,603
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Sitka is an oasis in the city.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
Fairmount Park
6 Units Available
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
$
Belltown
33 Units Available
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,035
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,673
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,996
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,712
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Floor to ceiling windows offer excellent views of the city. Each large unit includes a dishwasher, microwave, stove and garbage disposal. Business center, community garden, bike storage, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Seattle Central Business District
24 Units Available
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,471
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1230 sqft
Close to Waterfront Park, the Gum Wall, Seattle Aquarium, Highway 99, Seattle Art Museum, Benaroya Hall, The Triple Door, Pier 55, Pike Place Fish Market, and Seattle Great Wheel. Amenities include bike storage, car wash, on-site daycare, lending library, terraced gardens, and rock climbing wall.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
First Hill
38 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Wallingford
18 Units Available
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,814
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
977 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Eastlake
7 Units Available
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
968 sqft
Situated in the Eastlake neighborhood and within walking distance to Lake Union. Modern apartments with vinyl-wood flooring throughout. Community offers open-air courtyards and a rooftop deck with panoramic views. Covered parking and bike stalls available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Belltown
10 Units Available
Alto
311 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,668
896 sqft
Close to the Pacific Science Center, Space Needle, Amazon Campus, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, City University of Seattle, the Art Institute of Seattle, Antioch University, and Seafair. Pet-friendly apartments, sonos sound system, in-unit laundry, gated garage, energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Belltown
7 Units Available
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Belltown, close to Bell Street Park, Cinerama, Seattle Glassblowing Studio, the Art Institute of Seattle, the Center School, Bell Harbor Marina, the Seattle Aquarium, and Westlake Center Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with a garage, bike storage, 24-hour fitness, and 2 outdoor patios.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Belltown
65 Units Available
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,938
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,002
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Olympic Hills
14 Units Available
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,370
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Genesee
16 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,408
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
979 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
Waterfront
5 Units Available
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,726
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,871
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
921 sqft
Comfortable homes with waterfront views from the spacious rooftop deck. 100 Transit Score and 94 Walking Score, easy access to everything. Homes with in-unit laundry and a private patios or balconies. Pet-friendly, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Pioneer Square
21 Units Available
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1135 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
Ballard
8 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,715
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
$
South Lake Union
17 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,775
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1049 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Atlantic
15 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,403
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:14am
$
Wallingford
25 Units Available
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,857
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,032
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
996 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wallingford
4 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,265
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central to Everything Cosmopolitan Apartments is located in the U District of Seattle. If you enjoy outside recreation, city parks, gardens, the Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake are just minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Seattle, WA

Finding an apartment in Seattle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

