139 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA

Moving to Edmonds: How to Prepare

Broker The best way to find a place to live in this densely populated little slice of heaven along the Puget Sound is using a broker or realtor who is very familiar with the area, what is for rent, and price ranges, and who is also keen on your well-being.

Money It's important to have, at the very least, first and last month's rent as well as any security deposits required for pets or HOA fees if you're moving into a tended community. It's also advisable to have at least an extra 3 months' worth of savings on hand just in case of emergencies. Having this on hand as you search will greatly increase the likelihood that you will get that place with the amazing view and walk-in closet. Hey, money talks!

Utilities It is important to call ahead to the local utility, cable/internet, and other basic service companies to find out what steps you need to take and when. Do this before you move so that you can set up your services before you arrive--this is the best way to be welcomed into your new home, and saves you the horror of having to go a day without Internet or missing the latest episode of Breaking Bad!