Apartment List
/
WA
/
edmonds
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,254
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1040 sqft
Seattle and Everett only minutes away via I-5 and Hwy 99. Lifestyle enhanced by fireplace, well-equipped kitchen and large closets. Community areas include a pool, spa, sauna and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Trillium
4902 148th St, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
922 sqft
Trendy, brand new apartments surrounded by nature and teeming with high-end amenities. Units feature large windows, faux wood flooring, and views of surrounding wetlands and woods. Community has outdoor lounges with televisions and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
938 sqft
Edmonds Gateway offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in Edmonds, WA. This beautiful city in Snohomish County is 15 miles north of Seattle and 18 miles from Everett.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1021 sqft
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20910
20910 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
1400 sqft
ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579 Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000 Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900 Room size = 115 sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9108 236th St Sw
9108 236th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
870 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath, large 2 car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Deck, New windows. Water/sewer/garbage included. NO SMOKING NO PETS. $1695.00 per month and $1000.00 security fee $45.00 application fee per adult. about 870sq ft.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8614 238th St SW 202
8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
866 sqft
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924 Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
75 Pine St Apt 302
75 Pine Street, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1312 sqft
POINT EDWARDS 2 BED, 2 BATH ELEGANT CONDO WITH 180 WATER VIEW AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,500/month rent + $150 flat fee for HOA utilities, Tenant will have own electric account* *2 bed, 2 bath, 1312 SF; Pets on Case by Case basis, Max 2 small to medium
Results within 1 mile of Edmonds
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Echo Lake
29 Units Available
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,285
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
951 sqft
Nearby schools: Echo Lake Elementary, King's Elementary, St. Luke School, Shorewood High. Close to Echo Lake, Interurban Trail, Dale Turner Family YMCA, Gateway Shopping Center, Cromwell Park, Richmond Village Shopping Center. Small pets welcome. Amenities include heated pool with spacious sundeck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Echo Lake
7 Units Available
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,450
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1042 sqft
Spacious apartments with lots of amenities, including 9-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, closet organizers, and master suites. On-site features include a fitness center, conference room and patio. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillwood
1 Unit Available
916 N 200th St
916 North 200th Street, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1430 sqft
916 N 200th St Available 07/01/20 Shoreline Townhouse - Beautiful well maintained townhouse located near the Shoreline /Edmonds border.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Ballinger
1 Unit Available
23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102
23501 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lake Views! 2 Bedroom! - Lake Ballinger Estates now has a lower level 2 bedroom unit available! Move in ready! Large kitchen has tons of storage space, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11414 Bella Coola Rd
11414 Bella Coola Road, Woodway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
4816 sqft
11414 Bella Coola Rd Available 06/15/20 Private & Fabulous Gated Home - Gated NW Contemporary sited on a park-like 1.0 acre minutes to downtown Edmonds/Marina yet close to Seattle.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Richmond Beach
1 Unit Available
19211 15th Avenue North West
19211 15th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1100 sqft
Enchanting, bright multi-level apartment with a great open layout available now in Richmond Beach! Just installed new carpet and vinyl throughout! Large private deck with dining area that opens to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit  With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
20511 68th Ave West
20511 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit  With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.

Median Rent in Edmonds

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Edmonds is $1,144, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,425.
Studio
$999
1 Bed
$1,144
2 Beds
$1,425
3+ Beds
$2,069
City GuideEdmonds
The category is Best Places to Live, and the answer is: This small Washington city with a view of the Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range is home to Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings. Question: What is Edmonds, WA?

Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow.

Moving to Edmonds: How to Prepare

Broker The best way to find a place to live in this densely populated little slice of heaven along the Puget Sound is using a broker or realtor who is very familiar with the area, what is for rent, and price ranges, and who is also keen on your well-being.

Money It's important to have, at the very least, first and last month's rent as well as any security deposits required for pets or HOA fees if you're moving into a tended community. It's also advisable to have at least an extra 3 months' worth of savings on hand just in case of emergencies. Having this on hand as you search will greatly increase the likelihood that you will get that place with the amazing view and walk-in closet. Hey, money talks!

Utilities It is important to call ahead to the local utility, cable/internet, and other basic service companies to find out what steps you need to take and when. Do this before you move so that you can set up your services before you arrive--this is the best way to be welcomed into your new home, and saves you the horror of having to go a day without Internet or missing the latest episode of Breaking Bad!

Neighborhoods In Edmonds

Another thing you'll want to consider is which neighborhood to choose for your new home. Each area has a distinct feel, as well as different price ranges. Read on for a quick cheat-sheet to Edmonds' neighborhoods, with average relative cost ratings:

Aurora Marketplace: Highway 104 & Highway 99 run through this 1.05 square mile neighborhood that sits snug against the Sound, a short 3-block walk down to the ferry. If you're interested in living in this neighborhood, be ready for your bank balance to shrink: this real estate is prime property and well worth every square foot!

Chase Lake: This neighborhood encompasses almost 2 square miles of single family, condo, and town homes, interspersed with businesses and restaurants and offering stunning mountains just to the East. It is excellent for those who love to walk, jog, and get to know the locals. But once again, the price tags are quite hefty -- they also match the amenities that are available on every corner!

College Place: With State Highway 524 zinging through this postage stamp-sized neighborhood, you might miss it if you yawn too long or blink. This little nugget is a gem all its own. It's defined by adorable apartments and cute little storefronts with warm, cheery people who keep a keen eye out for their neighbors. This area a great choice for those who are new to the city and don't have a ton of money to spend as they get started in a new place.

Downtown: This busy hub offers 2.63 square miles packed with 8,639 of your closest neighbors. You'll catch more than a few of your new neighbors at Anthony's Homeport, a favorite local watering hole known for its delectable local catches at surprisingly affordable prices and accompanied by a view that few in this country can match! A relaxing and inviting atmosphere, you would never feel the uptight attitudes that might fester amongs other high class areas in different cities. Downtown is home to a few thousand people who work and play and enjoy life: if the cost of living is a little higher than the rest of the country, so be it!

Making Your Way Around Edmonds

This should prove to be the easiest new bit of information to master: Edmonds is truly innovative when it comes to helping its citizens go from point A to point Z and anywhere in between. You have your choice of riding your bike, walking, or taking a bus, ferry, train, boat or kayak... yes, I did say kayak. There is absolutely no reason not to be able to get to work--the downside of seamless infrastructure is that you have to get more creative to play hooky. But when the weather service closes the streets, by all means, pick up your latest novel, make some hot cocoa, and curl up by the fire!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Edmonds?
In Edmonds, the median rent is $999 for a studio, $1,144 for a 1-bedroom, $1,425 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,069 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Edmonds, check out our monthly Edmonds Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Edmonds?
Some of the colleges located in the Edmonds area include University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Bellevue College, City University of Seattle, and Clover Park Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Edmonds?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edmonds from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly Places
Edmonds Studio Apartments