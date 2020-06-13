139 Apartments for rent in Edmonds, WA📍
1 of 28
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 40
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 41
1 of 8
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 9
1 of 16
Just 18 miles North of Seattle and flanked by the Puget Sound, Edmonds, Washington is home to some of the most stunning vistas in the West Coast. This waterfront ferry port offers a uniquely eclectic small town feel even though it's only a stone's throw from the bustling metropolis of Seattle. Farmers come from all over Washington to sell their ripe berries, fragrant fruit, and farm fresh eggs at local Farmers Markets. This is truly a food lovers’ paradise! The sheer quantity of fresh produce available only bolsters the consciousness about maintaining a healthy lifestyle for individuals and food establishments alike: the people of Edmond are healthy and conscientious, and place a value on sourcing locally made and grown products. The locals are made up of businessmen and women, professionals, artists, and artisans. Forward thinking and free spirited, technologically savvy and just as concerned with their environment as they are the bottom line, Edmond residents enjoy this community that thrives on sustainability, green initiatives, and figuring out how to pass the best of the world down to the generations to follow.
Broker The best way to find a place to live in this densely populated little slice of heaven along the Puget Sound is using a broker or realtor who is very familiar with the area, what is for rent, and price ranges, and who is also keen on your well-being.
Money It's important to have, at the very least, first and last month's rent as well as any security deposits required for pets or HOA fees if you're moving into a tended community. It's also advisable to have at least an extra 3 months' worth of savings on hand just in case of emergencies. Having this on hand as you search will greatly increase the likelihood that you will get that place with the amazing view and walk-in closet. Hey, money talks!
Utilities It is important to call ahead to the local utility, cable/internet, and other basic service companies to find out what steps you need to take and when. Do this before you move so that you can set up your services before you arrive--this is the best way to be welcomed into your new home, and saves you the horror of having to go a day without Internet or missing the latest episode of Breaking Bad!
Another thing you'll want to consider is which neighborhood to choose for your new home. Each area has a distinct feel, as well as different price ranges. Read on for a quick cheat-sheet to Edmonds' neighborhoods, with average relative cost ratings:
Aurora Marketplace: Highway 104 & Highway 99 run through this 1.05 square mile neighborhood that sits snug against the Sound, a short 3-block walk down to the ferry. If you're interested in living in this neighborhood, be ready for your bank balance to shrink: this real estate is prime property and well worth every square foot!
Chase Lake: This neighborhood encompasses almost 2 square miles of single family, condo, and town homes, interspersed with businesses and restaurants and offering stunning mountains just to the East. It is excellent for those who love to walk, jog, and get to know the locals. But once again, the price tags are quite hefty -- they also match the amenities that are available on every corner!
College Place: With State Highway 524 zinging through this postage stamp-sized neighborhood, you might miss it if you yawn too long or blink. This little nugget is a gem all its own. It's defined by adorable apartments and cute little storefronts with warm, cheery people who keep a keen eye out for their neighbors. This area a great choice for those who are new to the city and don't have a ton of money to spend as they get started in a new place.
Downtown: This busy hub offers 2.63 square miles packed with 8,639 of your closest neighbors. You'll catch more than a few of your new neighbors at Anthony's Homeport, a favorite local watering hole known for its delectable local catches at surprisingly affordable prices and accompanied by a view that few in this country can match! A relaxing and inviting atmosphere, you would never feel the uptight attitudes that might fester amongs other high class areas in different cities. Downtown is home to a few thousand people who work and play and enjoy life: if the cost of living is a little higher than the rest of the country, so be it!
This should prove to be the easiest new bit of information to master: Edmonds is truly innovative when it comes to helping its citizens go from point A to point Z and anywhere in between. You have your choice of riding your bike, walking, or taking a bus, ferry, train, boat or kayak... yes, I did say kayak. There is absolutely no reason not to be able to get to work--the downside of seamless infrastructure is that you have to get more creative to play hooky. But when the weather service closes the streets, by all means, pick up your latest novel, make some hot cocoa, and curl up by the fire!