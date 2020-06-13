185 Apartments for rent in Renton, WA

Rock-n-Roll Grows Up

Though Jimi Hendrix’s roots were in Renton, the city (particularly when he lived here) wasn’t really all that rock-n-roll. Dominated by industrial development until the 90s, Renton had a mixed safety record and a rural feel, which naturally would send any young, angsty teenager straight for a guitar. Recent development, however, has kept the downtown and urban areas from hollowing out like many post-industrial cities. Aviation industry giants Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration relocated their respective offices to downtown Renton and, in a spectacular gold star for not-evil corporations, rejuvenated the area in a big way with its flight-oriented pizzazz. Renton now has a tantalizing mix of safe, affordable urban neighborhoods serving up everything chic and cooler than cool, as well as farther-flung, family-friendly suburbs with plenty of space to get the kids all sugared up and running in circles till nap time.

Whether it’s shopping, restaurants or nightlife you’re after, the new Renton developments can provide. The downtown area has a number of increasingly funky bars and restaurants, as well as a charming farmer’s market (very West Coast). There is also a new northern shopping center, The Landing, providing mixed commercial facilities. Finally, lest we forget, there is also Renton’s proximity to Seattle with an even wider array of coffee shops and umbrellas located just a hop, skip and jump away.