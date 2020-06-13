Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

185 Apartments for rent in Renton, WA

Cascade
Sunset
Downtown Renton
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
834 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Earlington Hill
24 Units Available
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,571
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1100 sqft
Copper Ridge Apartments in Renton, Washington, feature fireplaces, new flooring, updated kitchens and the finest in leisure facilities like a fitness center, pool and outdoor deck.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1141 sqft
Units feature modern style, plenty of natural light, new carpet, and a convenient location in the Renton Highlands neighborhood. Residents also enjoy updated kitchens and several floor plan options.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Constellation Apartments
1455 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
840 sqft
Close to I-405, each unit is both modern and trendy, featuring air conditioning, a patio and a fireplace. The community boasts a business center, gym, tennis court and much more. It is also pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cascade
7 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
South Lake Washington
40 Units Available
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,315
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1113 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to WA-167, Valley Medical Center, Benson Hill Elementary, Green River, Angle Lake. Amenities include tanning bed, pool, theater/conference center, package receiving, garage, fitness studio, courtesy patrol, BBQ grills.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1088 sqft
Convenient commuter location just south of I-405 in Renton. Beautiful quartz countertops, full size washer/dryers in each unit and amazing mountain and lake views in certain apartments. Pet friendly with a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,400
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Last updated June 12 at 09:38am
4 Units Available
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1307 sqft
Avaya at Town Center wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

Median Rent in Renton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Renton is $1,722, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,145.
Studio
$1,504
1 Bed
$1,722
2 Beds
$2,145
3+ Beds
$3,114
City GuideRenton
Having trouble with Craigslist Renton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Even rock stars gotta pay rent.

Shh, can you hear that? That’s the sound of psychedelic guitar rifs blowing in on the Puget Sound breeze. You hear that because you’re moving to Renton, Washington, the birthplace (and final resting place, for all you pilgrims of rock) of Jimi Hendrix. Jimi may be long gone, but these days Renton is a bustling city of 90,000 situated a blessed eleven miles from the land of Starbucks and the Space Needle itself, Seattle. Renton may be a former dreary coal manufacturing hub, but believe you me - these days it’s known for its affordable rents and rising star in Washington’s West Coast scene. Whether you’re searching for yesterday’s Seattle grunge, a lucrative aviation job or just a really great cup of coffee and a rainy day, Renton has you covered on all fronts. Now let’s throw on your flannel shirt and Birkenstocks and get down to rocking out on your apartment hunt.

Rock-n-Roll Grows Up

Though Jimi Hendrix’s roots were in Renton, the city (particularly when he lived here) wasn’t really all that rock-n-roll. Dominated by industrial development until the 90s, Renton had a mixed safety record and a rural feel, which naturally would send any young, angsty teenager straight for a guitar. Recent development, however, has kept the downtown and urban areas from hollowing out like many post-industrial cities. Aviation industry giants Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration relocated their respective offices to downtown Renton and, in a spectacular gold star for not-evil corporations, rejuvenated the area in a big way with its flight-oriented pizzazz. Renton now has a tantalizing mix of safe, affordable urban neighborhoods serving up everything chic and cooler than cool, as well as farther-flung, family-friendly suburbs with plenty of space to get the kids all sugared up and running in circles till nap time.

Whether it’s shopping, restaurants or nightlife you’re after, the new Renton developments can provide. The downtown area has a number of increasingly funky bars and restaurants, as well as a charming farmer’s market (very West Coast). There is also a new northern shopping center, The Landing, providing mixed commercial facilities. Finally, lest we forget, there is also Renton’s proximity to Seattle with an even wider array of coffee shops and umbrellas located just a hop, skip and jump away.

Rentin’ in Renton. It rhymes!

Renton is fairly notorious for being both affordable and “up-and-coming.” This means a couple of things: first that rents in Renton are some of the lowest in the greater Seattle area, and secondly, that they probably won’t stay that way for long. It should be noted, however, that Renton has been in the process of redeveloping and weeding out some less desirable elements since the early 90s, so it doesn’t hurt to be selective when choosing your new neighborhood, as certain parts of town can be, we’ll just say it, pretty sketchy.

Have children, need peace and quiet

Some of the most desirable real estate in Renton lies along the eastern shores of Lake Washington. This area, frequently referred to by locals as “up the hill,” has a number of great, suburban neighborhoods like May Creek and Kennydale, all within decent public school districts so your progeny can fill their brains with the history of the Arabica coffee bean while you enjoy a cup on your balcony with a great view. Lake Washington is also a desirable spot, but new development in this area means that it’s becoming a bit TOO desirable and rents can skyrocket. Expect to pay between $800-1000 in north Renton. Just south of downtown, the neighborhood of Fairwood is also an attractive family-oriented area that feels slightly less suburban but boasts a good school district to attract large numbers of families.

I like to pretend I’m not ‘into’ appearances

Downtown Renton is perhaps the most actively revitalizing neighborhood in the city. Along the downtown corridor you can find several new apartment and condo buildings, as well as mixed-use commercial spaces, shopping centers, bars and restaurants. With the exception of the apartment buildings directly surrounding the downtown transit center, all of these rentals are great options for Renton singles on the prowl looking for easy access to Seattle, as well as a taste of Renton’s own nightlife. Two bedrooms downtown generally carry the highest price tag, frequently going for $1100-1400, but you can’t put a price on the perfect bachelor pad, now can you? If the price just isn’t right in downtown, check out the developments around The Landing in north central Renton. Two bedrooms in these areas generally go for slightly less at $1000-1200 and provide nearly the same amenities and wine-and-cheese party hosting space.

I just need something cheap–er, economical.

The eastern portion of Renton is generally considered nicer than the west, as proximity to Seattle makes western Renton fairly maligned in terms of its safety record. If you do need to live close to Seattle, whether for a shorter commute or just to be that much closer to the Space Needle, the western neighborhood of Earlington has a good safety record and affordable housing. On the quieter, eastern side, check out the Honey Creek neighborhood for some affordable options. Two bedrooms in these areas generally go for $800-1000, so while you may be a bit further from the action, you’ll be drinking fair-trade organic Arabica instead of freeze-dried imitation coffee as you laugh at those poor shmoes with higher rents.

Nitty Gritty

It’s a good idea to start your Renton apartment search 40-60 days before your move. Unless you’re dead set on moving into a downtown development, you’ll want to see all that Renton has to offer in terms of rental types, and this can take time. Most apartments are available without the aid of a real estate agent, as they are listed on online apartment databases. Be prepared to pay up to $50 for an application fee and credit check. Deposits in Renton generally cost one month’s rent.

Don’t we make airplanes here?

Renton is connected to Seattle proper by the I-5, which also happens to connect other Seattle suburbs to the city. This means you’ll experience plenty of delightful traffic coming into and out of Seattle during weekday rush hours and you should allow at least 30 to 45 painful minutes to make the 11-mile drive. As far as public transit goes, Renton is served by the King County Metro and Sound Transit Express Bus. The former provides bus service from the downtown transit center throughout many of Renton’s neighborhoods, as well as into Seattle. The STE bus provides quick transportation from downtown Renton into Seattle and Bellevue. With all the aviation industry based here, you’d think private planes to the grocery store would be more popular, but maybe that’s not a ‘green’ enough option?

Beat the crowd, love Renton now.

So welcome to Renton! You can say a lot about this small Seattle satellite, but what you definitely can’t say is that it isn’t cool as a cucumber in a rainy Washington garden. It’s got industry, economy, commerce and affordability to spare so rest assured you won’t be the only one migrating here. Whether you plan on living the rock-n-roll lifestyle downtown or prefer a quieter, suburban existence, you’ll be sure to find an apartment that’s right for you at a price you can’t top, so beat the crowds now!

June 2020 Renton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Renton Rent Report. Renton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Renton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Renton rents declined significantly over the past month

Renton rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Renton stand at $1,723 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,146 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Renton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Renton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,422.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Renton

    As rents have increased moderately in Renton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Renton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Renton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,146 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Renton.
    • While Renton's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Renton than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Renton is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Renton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Renton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With...

    View full Renton Renter Survey

    Here’s how Renton ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    B-
    Safety and crime rate
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    A-
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    C
    State and local taxes
    D
    Public transit
    B+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Renton’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Renton renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "With expensive rents in tech hubs, it comes as no surprise that cost of living is a source of dissatisfaction in Renton."

    Key findings in Renton include the following:

    • Renton renters gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Renton were quality of local schools (A-) and pet-friendliness (B+).
    • The areas of concern to Renton renters are commute time, weather and affordability, which all received F grades.
    • Renton did relatively well compared to nearby cities, including Seattle (B+). Spokane (C+) and Tacoma (C+).
    • Renton did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Dallas, TX (B) and Atlanta, GA (B).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the city, people, shopping, schools and church. It’s gorgeous here and the crime rate is low. But I hate the commute time, cost of living and tax rate." – Anon.
    • "I love the mild weather, bus system and parks. I hate the way rent prices are really high for older buildings that have gotten only poor quality upgrades." – Angela G.
    • "I love the culture, the friendly people and lots of things to do. But the cost of living is nearly impossible and there is a lot of petty theft and homelessness." – Tatianna D.
    • "Cool restaurants, lots of good shopping options. Good access to libraries and parks." – Anon.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Renton?
    In Renton, the median rent is $1,504 for a studio, $1,722 for a 1-bedroom, $2,145 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,114 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Renton, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Renton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Renton include Cascade, Sunset, and Downtown Renton.
    How pet-friendly is Renton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Renton received a letter grade of B+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Renton?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Renton received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Renton?
    Renton renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Renton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Renton?
    Renton renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Renton did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Renton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Renton area include Renton Technical College, Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, and Cascadia College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Renton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Renton from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Kent.

