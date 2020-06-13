Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

178 Accessible Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Maple Leaf
7 Units Available
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,315
883 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1126 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Belltown
33 Units Available
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,035
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Ballard
17 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
Three20
320 E Pine St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,768
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,386
715 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and one-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies. In Pike-Pine Corridor of Capitol Hill neighborhood. Local shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-5 and public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
First Hill
38 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,625
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Belltown
22 Units Available
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,411
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
962 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Lake Union
6 Units Available
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,410
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
1896 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Lake Union
36 Units Available
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St., Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,152
1772 sqft
Luxury homes with several floor plans. Features include lake views, Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, and autonomic window shades. On-site rooftop deck, fitness center, and spa with a skyline view.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Seattle Central Business District
32 Units Available
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,689
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,274
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Maple Leaf
34 Units Available
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,244
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
25 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,696
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,142
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greenwood
22 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belltown
23 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,334
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,647
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,378
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ballard
8 Units Available
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seattle Central Business District
45 Units Available
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,380
1401 sqft
Excellent location close to Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, and Lake Union, as well as downtown Seattle. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers fire pit, yoga, parking, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wedgwood
10 Units Available
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$851
196 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,234
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Delridge
14 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lower Queen Anne
11 Units Available
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient downtown community near Lake Union in the Westlake District. Handicapped-accessible green community has a 24-gym, electric-car charging station and pool. Stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers in units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Green Lake
26 Units Available
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,735
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,079
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Olympic Hills
11 Units Available
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Genesee
8 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,455
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Green Lake
30 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,655
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1101 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

