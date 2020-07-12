/
atlantic
518 Apartments for rent in Atlantic, Seattle, WA
13 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1036 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
15 Units Available
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
6 Units Available
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,450
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 999 Hiawatha in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1036 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, one and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious closets. Residents have access to a yoga terrace, bike storage, and sky lounge.
14 Units Available
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
749 sqft
Ascend to new heights at Muir Apartments, located at the corner of Rainier Avenue South and Dearborn Street, just east of Seattle's International District and Pioneer Square.
389 Units Available
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1052 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.
60 Units Available
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
738 sqft
Jackson Street Apartments is ready to welcome you home. From the friendly 75-unit community above to the neighborhood gathering spaces below, we know that nothing beats personal connection and attention to detail.
1 Unit Available
2624 South Judkins Street
2624 South Judkins Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 Unit Available
425 23rd Ave S., #A109
425 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
425 23rd Ave S.
1 Unit Available
2001 E Yesler Way
2001 East Yesler Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1169 sqft
Spacious condo with unique floor plan within walking distance to Downtown & Capitol Hill available now. Large open living/dining area with wood burning fireplace and private balcony overlooking community courtyard.
1 Unit Available
2034 South Main Street - 3
2034 South Main Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1224 sqft
Awesome townhouse style, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath available in Central District. * Vaulted ceilings makes bedrooms feel HUGE * Main level includes kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size w/d + half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
31 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
8 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
9 Units Available
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
32 Units Available
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1225 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
12 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
22 Units Available
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.
6 Units Available
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,850
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,203
847 sqft
Pet-friendly community offering planned social activities, a dry cleaning service, on-site retail and a pet washing station. Located in Squire Park along the western border near Seattle University.
7 Units Available
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,870
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps from charming boutiques and a vibrant nightlife, Chloe on Madison Apartments' location in the Pike and Pine Corridor puts you in the middle of all the action.
13 Units Available
Rianna
810 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,497
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
852 sqft
Great location in the Capitol Hill Neighborhood, close to Seattle University. Units offer residents bathtub, dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Luxurious community amenities include business center, courtyard and package receiving.
6 Units Available
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,941
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,383
858 sqft
Just a block from Cal Anderson Park. A smoke-free community with a rooftop dog park, fantastic Seattle skyline views, and an on-site hair salon, dental shop and gnocchi bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
2 Units Available
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
