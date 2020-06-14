94 Furnished Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 8 at 12:56pm
Capitol Hill
13 Units Available
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 8 at 12:43pm
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the heart of Capitol Hill, close to Cal Anderson Park, Seattle Central College and Capitol Hill Station. Residents live in furnished units with kitchenettes and bookshelves. Community offers bike storage, laundry and convenience center.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
University District
1 Unit Available
1201 NE 52nd St
1201 Northeast 52nd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Five blocks to UW campus and close to Safeway, restaurants, shopping, movie theaters, Burke Gilman Trail, Cowen Park, and University Public Library. Quick drive to I 5. Central U. District location. With modern wall color.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Belltown
1 Unit Available
2721 Fourth Avenue
2721 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,695
300 sqft
The Vermont Inn, just a block from the world famous Space Needle, features affordable, comfortably furnished studio apartments with kitchenettes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Queen Anne
1 Unit Available
2611 9th Ave W
2611 9th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
670 sqft
Fully furnished daylight basement located on top of Queen Anne! Enjoy this move-in ready lower unit with separate entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Lower Queen Anne
1 Unit Available
Elliott Bayview
151 John Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,715
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
From grand window walls that fully capture the area's charm and the stunning sky deck with fire pit, BBQs and rooftop seating, to a warm and inviting redbrick exterior Elliott Bayview Apartment Homes' elegant features engage your senses, creating a

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madison Valley
1 Unit Available
2407 E Ward St B
2407 East Ward Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
450 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Arboretum Escape - Furnished-Flexible Lease - Property Id: 160180 Fully furnished private 1 BR ground floor apartment right next to the Washington Arboretum.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University District
1 Unit Available
5264 Brooklyn Ave NE
5264 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$903
Available 09/01/20 Lovely New and Furnished House near UW - Property Id: 249074 Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per bedroom (THE LOWEST PRICE EVER) Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house. Has a public kitchen and living room.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
2401 Boylston Ave
2401 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
350 sqft
Seattle Urban Village - Property Id: 77684 A rare opportunity to live in a brand new building, urnished 1 private bedroom. 360 view of downtown Seattle and Space needle. Community kitchen and laundry. Linens, towels and beddings provided.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
1008 E John St
1008 East John Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Center of Capital Hill- 3 BR (Furnished- Flexible) - Property Id: 258430 Heart of Capitol Hill, come enjoy the characters and the history of our neighborhood: furnished 3 br in the original historic landmark home to restaurateur and neighborhood

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Madrona
1 Unit Available
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way
1628 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1310 sqft
Text for quicker reply. Modern luxury town homes, loaded with contemporary minimalist design, offering a functional floor plan and plenty of yard space for residents with pets, children, or a green thumb.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pike Place Market
1 Unit Available
87 Virginia #11
87 Virginia Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
Iconic Pike & Virginia Building- 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available - Prime opportunity to lease in iconic Market District condominium building. Pike & Virginia, the first contemporary building built in 50 years in historic Pike Place Market.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Delridge
1 Unit Available
7542 21st Avenue Southwest
7542 21st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
1600 sqft
Enjoy rebates from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
2403 Boylston Ave
2403 Boylston Ave E, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Seattle Urban Village - Property Id: 77684 Fully furnished. A rare opportunity to live in a brand new building, urnished 1 private bedroom. 360 view of downtown Seattle and Space needle. Community kitchen and laundry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belltown
1 Unit Available
2415 2nd Avenue Unit 529
2415 2nd Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
783 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queen Anne
1 Unit Available
1937 7th Ave W.
1937 7th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$6,995
2200 sqft
Stately Queen Anne Craftsman with Bonus Guest Suite *FURNISHED* - 3D TOUR on our Madeson Management Website Gracious tri-level Queen Anne home with bonus guest suite! Located on a quiet street, nestled in the trees with glimpses of Puget Sound.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belltown
1 Unit Available
159 Denny Way #204
159 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
734 sqft
Condo for Rent Seattle - Condo for rent in Belltown. With a walk score of 94, this condos is close to everything Belltown has to offer: restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Amenities include a rooftop deck, exercise room and secured parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Seaview
1 Unit Available
5001 California Ave SW Apt 210
5001 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
1810 43rd Ave E #b202
1810 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,250
354 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Studio Condo in heart of Madison park, waterfront - Property Id: 299889 Enjoying water front living in the heart of Madison park.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
1600 43rd Ave. E., #312
1600 43rd Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,995
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1600 43rd Ave. E.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunlap
1 Unit Available
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University District
1 Unit Available
5634 University Way NE
5634 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
9 Bedrooms
$903
Available 09/01/20 Best Co-Living House near UW.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fremont
1 Unit Available
3600 Whitman Avenue N
3600 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1134 sqft
Gorgeous sunset view apartment overlooking Lake Union. Beautifully furnished with tons of amenities including rooftop deck and fitness center. You will love this conveniently located, sun filled apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
North Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
1330 12th Avenue South - 2
1330 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Adorable & private 1 bed / 1 bath unit available! Apt #2 is a main. level unit with large patio. Fully renovated building! All new flooring, cabinets, tiling, appliances, and paint throughout.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

