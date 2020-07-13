All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Lock Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Lock Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Lock Vista

3025 NW Market St · (206) 207-1492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Save Big When You Move In By 7/15/2020 - 1 Month Free + $25 Off Monthly Rent + Reduced Deposit
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Ballard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit A304 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,457

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 399 sqft

Unit A201 · Avail. now

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit A213 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit D111 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Unit D102 · Avail. now

$1,666

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

Unit D211 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lock Vista.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
package receiving
elevator
on-site laundry
hot tub
Now offering both no contact touchless tours and virtual tours.. Call us today for more information!

LIFE INSIDE + OUT

Abundance flows easily when where you live blends effortlessly with the way you live. Lock Vista connects vintage details with modern touches and thoughtful amenities– all within reach of a lively community, the best of restaurants and retail, and Pacific Northwest parks.

Wake up to a fresh Puget Sound breeze right outside your window in the heart of Ballard at Lock Vista. Our newly renovated, spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments boast original oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, picture windows, and updated appliances to make living simple.

Socialize, unwind, and move freely through the resident clubhouse and lush green spaces, or stay cool in the outdoor swimming pool. Lock Vista is a gateway to a comfortable life inside and outside–and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lock Vista have any available units?
Lock Vista has 33 units available starting at $1,457 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Lock Vista have?
Some of Lock Vista's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lock Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Lock Vista is offering the following rent specials: Save Big When You Move In By 7/15/2020 - 1 Month Free + $25 Off Monthly Rent + Reduced Deposit
Is Lock Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Lock Vista is pet friendly.
Does Lock Vista offer parking?
Yes, Lock Vista offers parking.
Does Lock Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lock Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lock Vista have a pool?
Yes, Lock Vista has a pool.
Does Lock Vista have accessible units?
No, Lock Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Lock Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Lock Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lock Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Denny18
1823 18th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity