Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM

509 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
51 Units Available
University District
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
12 Units Available
Columbia City
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
26 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1145 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Central District
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
970 sqft
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Green Lake
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Cedar Heights
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
10 Units Available
Belltown
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Greenwood
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Magnolia
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Ballard
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Ballard
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fairmount Park
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ballard
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,606
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
920 sqft
Located just a block from Ballard Commons Park, these apartments have high ceilings and energy efficient appliances. The rooftop houses a pet sanctuary. Dedicated bike storage space on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
South Lake Union
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!*
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Central District
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Westlake
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,638
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
South Lake Union
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,840
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Genesee
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,597
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Brighton
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,252
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

