Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

51 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
North College Park
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$900
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
University District
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
First Hill
Zindorf
714 7th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,085
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
315 sqft
Charm Of Seattle Zindorf Apartments are located in the heart of Downtown Seattle. Just a 10 minute walk to several shopping options like Stockbox First Hill Grocery and the popular Seattle City Hall Farmers Market.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 01:01pm
9 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,109
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redefine the way you live in the city: more convenience, more comfort, more value, more savings at Common Terry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:53pm
4 Units Available
Eastlake
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Central District
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:37pm
8 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the heart of Capitol Hill, close to Cal Anderson Park, Seattle Central College and Capitol Hill Station. Residents live in furnished units with kitchenettes and bookshelves. Community offers bike storage, laundry and convenience center.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
332 sqft
Find yourself in one of the most vibrant and cultural neighborhoods in the US. Whether it is on foot, exploring the bounty of experiences right in the neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$826
219 sqft
New eco-friendly apartment building in Squire Park, within walking distance of Seattle University. Simple and clean floor plans. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete and plank flooring, and built-in desks. Laundry facilities and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Genesee
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
235 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
4 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Corona is a charming 24 unit apartment building built in 1909 that underwent a complete update in 2013.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 12:58pm
12 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living made easy. Common Summit has everything you need, from onsite laundry to a community lounge.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Eastlake
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$865
236 sqft
Energy-efficient micro-studios with water views. Units feature concrete flooring, electronic thermostats, green construction, vaulted ceilings, and large bathtubs. Outdoor sundeck and courtyard. Close to Downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$970
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Loft-style apartments with unique architectural accents including floor-to-ceiling windows and custom cabinetry. Walk to Trader Joe's, Central Co-Op, and T.T. Minor Playground. Rooftop deck and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
6 Units Available
Ballard
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,120
190 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
701 sqft
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
First Hill
Starlight
915 Cherry Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
350 sqft
Be one of the first to select an entirely renovated mid-century apartment at Starlight.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Belltown
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,175
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
813 sqft
An urban getaway, these apartments offer a vintage feel and modern amenities. Features include hardwood floors, on-site laundry, bathtubs, carpets, fireplaces and walk-in closets in most units.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Roosevelt
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,050
202 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
First Hill
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Union Arms Apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 26 at 06:12pm
4 Units Available
First Hill
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,171
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious, uber-modern homes in a brick block first built in the 1920s. Located in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, minutes from downtown attractions. 24-hour laundry. Walk-in closets, window blinds and high ceilings. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Hill
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
223 sqft
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends.

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

