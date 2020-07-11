Apartment List
432 Luxury Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
Westlake
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Ballard
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,256
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,144
967 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Woodland Park Zoo. Close to I-5.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Fremont
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1014 sqft
Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a quirky neighborhood not far from I-5. Thoughtfully designed floor plans feature kitchens and bathrooms with quartz slab countertops. Private terraces and views of Lake Union available in select homes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1205 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
South Lake Union
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,205
1012 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
South Lake Union
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,572
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1254 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator and pool table. Located close to Amazon, Google and the University of Washington.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Ballard
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Ballard
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1096 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
24 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
The Post
888 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,467
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,940
1067 sqft
A selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle. Impressive views and a great location. Close to the historic Pioneer Square, which boasts vibrant shops and nightlife.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Fairmount Park
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Queen Anne
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
729 sqft
Puget Vista is a 39 unit building located in the Lower Queen Anne Neighborhood and features newly renovated apartment homes. Experience sleek and sophisticated studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with luxury interiors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
31 Units Available
First Hill
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,311
1201 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
54 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1157 sqft
IMAGINE a modern architectural space, curated with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary. Now imagine you live there. Welcome to Alexan 100.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
30 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Belltown
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,185
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1760 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,645
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1111 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
Belltown
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
20 Units Available
Genesee
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,515
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
42 Units Available
Pioneer Square
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,936
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
South Lake Union
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,011
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
1071 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
University District
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
985 sqft
Modern stylings meet convenience. Green community boasts apartments with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Gym and business center on site. Welcomes dogs and cats. University of Washington and I-5 mere minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
10 Units Available
Crown Hill
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
23 Units Available
Pioneer Square
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1123 sqft
Saxton Apartments brings a modern living to Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. Our collection of apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, gorgeous finishes and abundant storage space.

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

