254 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA

Redmond: The Really Good

Let’s not kid ourselves: What really matters to most of us isn’t how much our apartment costs, or how to entertain ourselves after the sun’s gone down, but how nice the weather is on a daily basis. Luckily, the climate in Redmond is about as good as it gets in inland America. Sure, you’ll come across more than a few gray and cloudy days between October and May, but the summer months in Redmond are postcard-perfect. Even in the winter months you can usually get by with nothing but a sweater. What this really boils down to for renters is that they don’t have to worry about setting aside too many extra greenbacks for heating and cooling costs.

Another reason Redmond continues to attract new residents (the city’s population has mushroomed 10% in the past decade and continues to grow) is that there aren’t any red-flag danger zones that residents should avoid at all costs. Crime is rare (but not unheard of, obviously), so whether you’re targeting an apartment in Bear Creek, Grass Lawn, Rose Hill (even the names sound pleasantly suburban, don’t they?) or anywhere else in Redmond, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, accosted, harassed, or lashed ten times with a wet noodle (which happens in some cities, you know).

Apartments, meanwhile, are tremendously easy to come by and waiting lists are extraordinarily rare, giving renters the luxury of scouring the market leisurely and thoroughly for the best deals. New units, especially in and around the Overlake Village business center and near the Microsoft building just north of the Bellevue border, continue to sprout up each year. State-of-the-art amenities (modern kitchens, patios, spacious floor plans, community playgrounds, pools, business centers, etc) are standard fare at most complexes. A few pads even feature pet parks (finding a pet-friendly apartment is super easy in Redmond), private ponds, and complimentary public transportation to Microsoft, Nintendo, etc. In other words, living in a Redmond apartment equates to living it up in the lap of luxury.