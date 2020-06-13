254 Apartments for rent in Redmond, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,539
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Redmond
64 Units Available
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,460
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
889 sqft
Spread your wings at Blackbird, where elegant design meets optimal location amid the natural beauty of Downtown Redmond. Blackbird is a brand new, boutique apartment community in the heart of Redmond that brings elements from the outdoors in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Overlake
12 Units Available
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,623
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to Microsoft. Close to Highway 520, Nintendo of America, Cascadia Montessori School, Marymoor Park, Bellevue Golf Course, Sammamish Valley, Redmond Town Center. Amenities include 2 tennis courts, basketball court, heated pool, play area, 2 dry-cedar saunas, newly renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
979 sqft
Homes with energy-efficient kitchens, keyless entry, sliding barn doors and walk-in closets. Barely five minutes from Redmond Town Center, this pet-friendly community has bike storage, a fitness center and a rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Redmond
6 Units Available
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,740
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,145
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1039 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Southeast Redmond
13 Units Available
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,858
1424 sqft
Enjoy beautifully manicured grounds and gardens in a pet-friendly community featuring a concierge, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Luxurious units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Right next to Sportsman Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Redmond
9 Units Available
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,447
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
901 sqft
Blocks from Anderson Park, Bear Creek Park and the shops at Redmond Town Center. Quiet community has bike storage and gym, welcomes dogs and cats. Apartments have washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
Bear Creek
18 Units Available
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,373
1341 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,620
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
15 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,505
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
5 Units Available
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,585
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Across from Redmond Central Park. Resident clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and package receiving services. Laundry area, stainless steel appliances, and spacious walk-in closets in every unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,375
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1196 sqft
Located within minutes of the Redmond Town Center and right next to the Transit Center. These recently renovated units feature classic hardwood and carpet flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Redmond
17 Units Available
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,115
1461 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Sammamish River, Power Line Trail, Redmond Middle School, Meadow Park, Overlake Christian Preschool, Sammamish Valley, Sammamish River Trail, Redmond Regional Library. Amenities include pool and spa, play area, poolside fireplace and TV, 24-hour fitness center, reflecting pond, conference room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Overlake
38 Units Available
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,607
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,471
1266 sqft
Great Redmond Apartments sit just across the road from Microsoft's headquarters. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, walk-in closets, and granite counters. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Overlake
20 Units Available
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,710
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,877
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1140 sqft
Brand new units include gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, recessed lighting, and two-tone designer paint. Attentive staff, spacious courtyard, two-story fitness center, bike shop, and pet spa. Convenient location for accessing SR-520.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,650
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,885
1130 sqft
AVA is a new living space, minutes from it all. With original features in every home and creative spaces throughout , you have it made in Redmond.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Redmond
15 Units Available
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,653
1275 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, extra storage and in-unit washer/dryer. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool, spa and 24 hour maintenance for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Redmond
18 Units Available
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1490 sqft
Just 2 miles from Highway 520 and Redmond's downtown area. This gated community has a heated pool, playground, and area for picnics and barbecue, among other amenities. Spacious homes have extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Idylwood
15 Units Available
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1000 sqft
Located right on Lake Sammamish. Close to All Nations Montessori, Sammamish Valley, Idylwood Park, Ardmore Elementary, Microsoft, North Bellevue Community Center, Nintendo Softward. Pet-friendly apartments with sundeck, fitness center, dock with accessible boat moorage, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Downtown Redmond
8 Units Available
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome downtown Redmond location. Modern apartments with gourmet kitchens, bright and open floor plans and huge walk-in closets. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, classy clubhouse and on-site hair salon.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
$
Downtown Redmond
154 Units Available
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA
Studio
$1,605
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1130 sqft
This brand new community of 300 studio, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes puts you at the nexus between excitement and tranquility.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,764
1174 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! A sophisticated, stylish downtown Redmond apartment community offering best-in-class amenities and sleek, boutique hotel-inspired interiors.

Median Rent in Redmond

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Redmond is $1,864, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,321.
Studio
$1,628
1 Bed
$1,864
2 Beds
$2,321
3+ Beds
$3,369
City GuideRedmond
Redmond, WA

Situated 10 miles northeast of Seattle, smack dab between the Cascade Mountains and the majestic Puget Sound, sits the booming little city of Redmond, Washington. A popular residential destination for young urbanites, married couples, and families alike, Redmond boasts some of Washington’s most attractive and luxurious apartments for rent. Sound like your cup of tea? Of course it does! But before you pack your bags and head for the Pacific Northwest in search of your dream dwellings, there a few things we thought you might like to know about life in Redmond to make your apartment search as seamless as possible…

Redmond: The Good

One of the niftiest aspects of living in Redmond is that the city’s local economy is among the strongest in the Puget Sound region. Redmond is a city of well-paid technology workers, many of which are employed at the 8,000 square foot Microsoft Corporation headquarters (which employs 40,000-plus techies). Other major players in the tech industry, including Nintendo of America, Concur Technologies, Solstice, and Wild Tangent, are headquartered in the city as well. With an unemployment rate of barely 7% and a wide range of employment opportunities, Redmond is a city whose tenants rarely have a problem bucking up for their monthly rent and saving a buck or two in the process as well.

Another cool thing about living in Redmond is that you’ll rarely run out of things to do, no matter if you’re an early bird or a night owl. Within Redmond’s city limits you can find more than a thousand acres of public park space, nearly 20 miles of hiking, biking, and equestrian trails, a velodrome, tons of unique shopping destinations, and a wide variety of live music venues, clubs, corner pubs, and other after-hours hotspots. Plus, with Seattle a mere 15-minute trek away, you’ll find no shortage of culture and excitement while living on the Eastside.

Redmond: The Really Good

Let’s not kid ourselves: What really matters to most of us isn’t how much our apartment costs, or how to entertain ourselves after the sun’s gone down, but how nice the weather is on a daily basis. Luckily, the climate in Redmond is about as good as it gets in inland America. Sure, you’ll come across more than a few gray and cloudy days between October and May, but the summer months in Redmond are postcard-perfect. Even in the winter months you can usually get by with nothing but a sweater. What this really boils down to for renters is that they don’t have to worry about setting aside too many extra greenbacks for heating and cooling costs.

Another reason Redmond continues to attract new residents (the city’s population has mushroomed 10% in the past decade and continues to grow) is that there aren’t any red-flag danger zones that residents should avoid at all costs. Crime is rare (but not unheard of, obviously), so whether you’re targeting an apartment in Bear Creek, Grass Lawn, Rose Hill (even the names sound pleasantly suburban, don’t they?) or anywhere else in Redmond, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, accosted, harassed, or lashed ten times with a wet noodle (which happens in some cities, you know).

Apartments, meanwhile, are tremendously easy to come by and waiting lists are extraordinarily rare, giving renters the luxury of scouring the market leisurely and thoroughly for the best deals. New units, especially in and around the Overlake Village business center and near the Microsoft building just north of the Bellevue border, continue to sprout up each year. State-of-the-art amenities (modern kitchens, patios, spacious floor plans, community playgrounds, pools, business centers, etc) are standard fare at most complexes. A few pads even feature pet parks (finding a pet-friendly apartment is super easy in Redmond), private ponds, and complimentary public transportation to Microsoft, Nintendo, etc. In other words, living in a Redmond apartment equates to living it up in the lap of luxury.

Redmond: The Not So Good

Unsurprisingly for such a modern and affluent city, Redmond apartments often come with a steep price tag attached to them. Most 1BR crash pads go for at least a grand and spacious 2-3BR family units typically cost no less than $1500. The city’s cost of living index, which factors the cost of necessities like groceries, gasoline, and utilities, is nearly 50% (nope, not a typo!) higher than the national average. The good news, of course, is that since Redmond residents tend to make small fortunes in the tech industry, they don’t exactly have to pinch pennies to make ends meet anyway.

Redmond: The Wee Bit Ugly

Every rose has its thorn, as the old saying goes, and Redmond’s thorn comes courtesy of a maddening amount of daily traffic on the roadways. Downtown Seattle may be a measly 18 miles away, but it’s common, during rush hour, for the journey to take up to 2 hours (again, not a typo!). Luckily, city officials are taking measures to improve the flow of traffic (including expanding the SR-520 highway and bridge and developing a light rail system from Seattle to Redmond), so an end to your gridlock nightmares is in sight. For now, though, you’ll have to grin and bear the ungodly congestion (which is a small price to pay for living in such an über-pleasant community!) that plagues Redmond.

And now that we’ve got all the basics covered, let’s get down to business and scour the listings for the perfect apartment! Best of luck, welcome to Redmond, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Redmond?
In Redmond, the median rent is $1,628 for a studio, $1,864 for a 1-bedroom, $2,321 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,369 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Redmond, check out our monthly Redmond Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Redmond?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Redmond include Downtown Redmond, Overlake, Idylwood, Grass Lawn, and Bear Creek.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Redmond?
Some of the colleges located in the Redmond area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Redmond?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Redmond from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

