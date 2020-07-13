All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
Taylor Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Taylor Creek Apartments

7050 S 116th Pl · (253) 246-1044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA 98101
Bryn Mawr-Skyway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taylor Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
accepts section 8
basketball court
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft. However, our most appealing feature is our location: minutes from Downtown Seattle and Renton but nestled in a tranquil nature setting of upper Rainier Beach. Taylor Creek truly creates a sophisticated interaction between modern conveniences and environmental simplicity.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult, 18 and over
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Call for details
Parking Details: Open parking first come first serve.
Storage Details: none

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taylor Creek Apartments have any available units?
Taylor Creek Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Taylor Creek Apartments have?
Some of Taylor Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taylor Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Taylor Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taylor Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Taylor Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Taylor Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Taylor Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Taylor Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Taylor Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Taylor Creek Apartments have a pool?
No, Taylor Creek Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Taylor Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Taylor Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Taylor Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taylor Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
