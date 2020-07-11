Apartment List
/
WA
/
seattle
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM

471 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
22 Units Available
South Lake Union
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,009
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,901
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1049 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, Lake Union, Lake Union Park, and Cascade Playground. Pet-friendly apartments with enormous sky deck, two-level fitness zone, sweeping views, 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room, 9' ceilings, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1072 sqft
Want to live in a beautiful and convenient space? At Raleigh Ridge, we aim to make everything comfortable and convenient.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
3 Units Available
Wedgwood
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1063 sqft
Discover comfortable, modern living at Jasper, where modern apartment living comes with a little more space in a welcoming, tree-lined neighborhood that already feels like home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
33 Units Available
South Lake Union
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,947
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
941 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
20 Units Available
Riverton-Boulevard Park
Park South
10102 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
937 sqft
Bright units with wood-burning fireplace, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located near public transit and minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Many amenities include pool, racquetball court and resident BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
3 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1083 sqft
Find your center in the cultural bullseye of the Pacific Northwest. Latitude Queen Anne drops you in the epicenter of urban adventure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
29 Units Available
Ballard
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,892
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,164
1003 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
21 Units Available
Belltown
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,296
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Genesee
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
40 Units Available
Seattle Central Business District
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,943
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1401 sqft
Excellent location close to Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, and Lake Union, as well as downtown Seattle. Units include amenities like laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers fire pit, yoga, parking, and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Cue
1525 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,856
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
941 sqft
First Hill neighborhood apartments have quartz countertops, glass showers, stainless steel appliances, and contemporary hard surface flooring. Enjoy room service by Bill's Off Broadway, 24h gym, bocce ball, sun deck with BBQ area, cocktail lounge.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Interbay
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
11 Units Available
Belltown
Alto
311 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,307
896 sqft
Close to the Pacific Science Center, Space Needle, Amazon Campus, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, City University of Seattle, the Art Institute of Seattle, Antioch University, and Seafair. Pet-friendly apartments, sonos sound system, in-unit laundry, gated garage, energy-efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
70 Units Available
Belltown
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,855
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
951 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
$
7 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,699
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Green Lake
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
South Lake Union
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,759
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
967 sqft
Spacious kitchens with modern appliances and chic wood cabinetry. Berber carpets in bedrooms and large windows add to the elegance. Residents can pay through the community's online portal.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
27 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Pinehurst
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
947 sqft
Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
29 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,605
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,036
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,517
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
27 Units Available
Belltown
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Ballard
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeattle 3 BedroomsSeattle Accessible ApartmentsSeattle Apartments under $1,000Seattle Apartments under $1,200Seattle Apartments under $1,300
    Seattle Apartments with BalconySeattle Apartments with GarageSeattle Apartments with GymSeattle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeattle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeattle Apartments with ParkingSeattle Apartments with PoolSeattle Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Seattle Cheap PlacesSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Furnished ApartmentsSeattle Luxury PlacesSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
    Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BallardBelltownQueen Anne
    DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
    South Lake UnionFirst Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
    North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
    Seattle Pacific University