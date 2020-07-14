All apartments in Seattle
Youngstown Flats
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Youngstown Flats

4040 26th Avenue Southwest · (858) 842-5385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 420 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 · Avail. now

$2,135

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Youngstown Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
car charging
concierge
conference room
game room
internet access
Youngstown Flats in West Seattle offers the perfect balance of art and nature. Here, you’ll revel in the details with an array of amazing amenities like a rooftop Sky Lounge with grills and amazing views around the city, on-site fitness center, a dog park and wash area, and more. Fall in love with the historic neighborhood of Youngstown, nestled just east of the Alaska Junction and north of Delridge. Alki Beach, Harbor Island and Downtown Seattle are all easily within each.Settle in to one of our contemporary (and pet-friendly) one- or two- bedroom apartment homes for rent, each offering full-sized in-unit laundry, stone countertops, large closets and even kitchen islands in select homes. Discover why so many are choosing West Seattle as their new home by exploring our community and surrounding neighborhood. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please contact our leasing office for specific policies and related charges.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Youngstown Flats have any available units?
Youngstown Flats has 11 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Youngstown Flats have?
Some of Youngstown Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Youngstown Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Youngstown Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Youngstown Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Youngstown Flats is pet friendly.
Does Youngstown Flats offer parking?
Yes, Youngstown Flats offers parking.
Does Youngstown Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Youngstown Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Youngstown Flats have a pool?
No, Youngstown Flats does not have a pool.
Does Youngstown Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Youngstown Flats has accessible units.
Does Youngstown Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Youngstown Flats has units with dishwashers.
