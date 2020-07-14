Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors cable included carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed car charging concierge conference room game room internet access

Youngstown Flats in West Seattle offers the perfect balance of art and nature. Here, you’ll revel in the details with an array of amazing amenities like a rooftop Sky Lounge with grills and amazing views around the city, on-site fitness center, a dog park and wash area, and more. Fall in love with the historic neighborhood of Youngstown, nestled just east of the Alaska Junction and north of Delridge. Alki Beach, Harbor Island and Downtown Seattle are all easily within each.Settle in to one of our contemporary (and pet-friendly) one- or two- bedroom apartment homes for rent, each offering full-sized in-unit laundry, stone countertops, large closets and even kitchen islands in select homes. Discover why so many are choosing West Seattle as their new home by exploring our community and surrounding neighborhood. Schedule your tour today!