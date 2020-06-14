390 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Belltown
9 Units Available
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
897 sqft
Close to multiple light rail stops, Port 99, high-end retail at Pacific Place Mall, Westlake Center Mall, Macy's, The Moore Theatre, Westlake Park, Amazon Campus, and Paramount Theatre. Amenities include year-round heated indoor pool, spa, sauna, and steam rooms, pet walk area, fitness trainer.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Green Lake
4 Units Available
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
550 sqft
Our apartments in Green Lake, Washington are located in one of Seattle’s most sought-after neighborhoods. It’s a great place to walk, to bike, to meet people and make friends.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Fremont
13 Units Available
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,966
840 sqft
Seattle’s Fremont District is known as “The Center of the Known Universe,” and Epicenter is an iconic extension of this very artistic community! Fremont is an eclectic, lively colorful community where something is always happening! Whether you visit
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lower Queen Anne
59 Units Available
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
IMAGINE a modern architectural space, curated with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary. Now imagine you live there. Welcome to Alexan 100.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Yesler Terrace
6 Units Available
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
627 sqft
STEP ON STAGE AMID SEATTLE’S GROWING 12TH AVENUE. Plug into one of the smart designs of Decibel’s studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
First Hill
11 Units Available
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
731 sqft
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Capitol Hill
8 Units Available
Jack Apartments
1427 11th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
599 sqft
Situated in a diverse and artsy neighborhood, this boutique building promises apartments featuring pared-down stainless steel finishings, in-unit laundry, and a patio and balcony. Boasting a walkscore of 99, amenities also include gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Belltown
7 Units Available
The Martin
2105 5th Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
908 sqft
Located in Midtown. Close to Seattle Glassblowing Studio, Westin Building Exchange, Bell Street Park, lightrail stations, Seafair, Freehold Theatre, and Westlake Park. Dog-friendly apartments with reservable guest quarters, roof deck with community pea patch.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
South Lake Union
56 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
745 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pike Place Market
18 Units Available
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
690 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Central District
6 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
668 sqft
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lower Queen Anne
2 Units Available
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
523 sqft
One & Two Bedroom Apartments in the heart of Lower Queen Anne Located in one of Seattle’s hippest neighborhoods, Roy Street Apartments offers an urban connection to the beauty of Queen Anne and the buzz of downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Queen Anne
3 Units Available
Henry
24 Etruria Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
735 sqft
In Seattle's North Queen Anne in a residential setting. Interiors feature walk-in closets, high ceilings, private decks and upgraded bathrooms. Community amenities include rooftop decks, courtyards and murals by local artists.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Seattle Central Business District
50 Units Available
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
733 sqft
Concierge services, an on-site fitness center, and a private conference/dining room are some of this community's amenities. Apartments feature luxury flooring, quartz countertops, and deep-soak bathtubs. Moments from Pike Place Market and Benaroya Hall.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Capitol Hill
4 Units Available
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
415 sqft
Loft-style apartments with unique architectural accents including floor-to-ceiling windows and custom cabinetry. Walk to Trader Joe's, Central Co-Op, and T.T. Minor Playground. Rooftop deck and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central District
7 Units Available
Central
2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
694 sqft
Located in the heart of Seattle's Central District in an active neighborhood with easy access to bus lines, Capitol Hill and Downtown. Units have open floor plans and 16-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Belltown
28 Units Available
Stratus
820 Lenora Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,595
809 sqft
Stratus, a luxe high-rise apartment community that elevates and excites in Seattle's Denny Triangle, offers an unparalleled living experience with open one bedrooms, one bedrooms with den, two bedrooms and penthouse units that go above and,
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westlake
42 Units Available
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
614 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westlake
34 Units Available
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
667 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Lake Union
35 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
606 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
603 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fremont
10 Units Available
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
708 sqft
Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a quirky neighborhood not far from I-5. Thoughtfully designed floor plans feature kitchens and bathrooms with quartz slab countertops. Private terraces and views of Lake Union available in select homes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Genesee
19 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
733 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Greenwood
14 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
588 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

