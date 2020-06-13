Apartment List
/
WA
/
seattle
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,467
1089 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Delridge
14 Units Available
Westhaven
2201 SW Holden St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1100 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in West Seattle with easy commuting to downtown and nearby schools. 24-hour gym, common BBQ and grill areas and sauna and pool. E-payments accepted for easy rent payment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Belltown
45 Units Available
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$8,475
1913 sqft
Avalon Belltown Towers is now leasing studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom penthouses steps from everything Seattle has to offer.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Lower Queen Anne
25 Units Available
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$5,042
1296 sqft
Upscale community in Lower Queen Anne near nightlife and the cultural area. On-site amenities include a fitness center, rooftop community space and garage parking. Modern kitchens with hand-selected designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
$
40 Units Available
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$5,643
1268 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express. Upscale apartment community within walking distance to the Westlake Center. Amenities include a communal chef's kitchen, private party room, fitness center, media room and rooftop deck with Seattle skyline views.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
South Lake Union
9 Units Available
Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,267
1220 sqft
Brand-new apartments in South Lake Union with all the modern amenities. Quartz counters, balconies for entertaining, and spacious living areas with open plan kitchens. In-unit laundry. Common space includes gym and community social space.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
Wallingford
25 Units Available
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,462
1080 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Central District
6 Units Available
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,440
1225 sqft
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
First Hill
23 Units Available
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,862
1791 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Seattle Central Business District
48 Units Available
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$17,420
2703 sqft
Concierge services, an on-site fitness center, and a private conference/dining room are some of this community's amenities. Apartments feature luxury flooring, quartz countertops, and deep-soak bathtubs. Moments from Pike Place Market and Benaroya Hall.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lake Union
34 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,660
1245 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Seattle Central Business District
9 Units Available
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$6,110
1516 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
South Lake Union
59 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$9,810
2319 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bitter Lake
17 Units Available
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1077 sqft
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Capitol Hill
14 Units Available
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,570
1418 sqft
New Capitol Hill community just off of I-5. Access underground parking and join friends at the sky lounge. Residences include walk-in closets, GE stainless steel appliances and white marble counters. Noise-reducing construction adds to privacy.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Lake Union
6 Units Available
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
1896 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Lake Union
36 Units Available
Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St., Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$8,152
1772 sqft
Luxury homes with several floor plans. Features include lake views, Nest thermostats, stainless steel appliances, and autonomic window shades. On-site rooftop deck, fitness center, and spa with a skyline view.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Belltown
57 Units Available
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$13,160
2226 sqft
Apartments offer stunning views, modern kitchens, and large windows. Community has rooftop open space, elevators, and street-level retail. Conveniently located close to Lake Union and the mountains.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Atlantic
392 Units Available
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1154 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Capitol Hill
59 Units Available
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,431
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capitol Hill Station in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
International District
9 Units Available
The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1120 sqft
125 apartments in Seattles most exciting neighborhood set the stage for a connected lifestyle surrounded by the very best Seattle has to offer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Leaf
1 Unit Available
1529 NE 92nd St
1529 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2160 sqft
Gorgeous Maple Leaf Home! Video Tours Available - Welcome home to this gorgeous three bedroom, two bath home located in the desirable Maple Leaf neighborhood! This home features fir floors in the two upstairs bedrooms and new carpet and paint in the

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
906 N 100th St
906 North 100th Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Cozy Greenlake/Northgate Home! Available NOW - To view a Video Walk-through Tour of this property click the following link: https://youtu.be/QtjsVjZcbjg Oak floors and craftsmanship give this classic 1926 charmer a warm, welcoming feel.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
3638 Courtland Pl S #A
3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeattle 3 BedroomsSeattle Accessible ApartmentsSeattle Apartments under $1,000Seattle Apartments under $1,200Seattle Apartments under $1,300
    Seattle Apartments with BalconySeattle Apartments with GarageSeattle Apartments with GymSeattle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeattle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSeattle Apartments with ParkingSeattle Apartments with Pool
    Seattle Apartments with Washer-DryerSeattle Cheap PlacesSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Furnished ApartmentsSeattle Luxury PlacesSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
    Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
    Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BallardBelltownQueen Anne
    DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
    South Lake UnionFirst Hill

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
    North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
    Seattle Pacific University