Last updated June 14 2020

372 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seattle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14
$
Central District
7 Units Available
Central
2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
843 sqft
Located in the heart of Seattle's Central District in an active neighborhood with easy access to bus lines, Capitol Hill and Downtown. Units have open floor plans and 16-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 14
$
Olympic Hills
18 Units Available
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated June 14
South Lake Union
35 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Last updated June 14
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Last updated June 14
Greenwood
14 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
829 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14
$
Lower Queen Anne
7 Units Available
Astro
315 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,625
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Amenities offer pool, bocce court, gym, bike storage, garage. Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Walk to Key Arena, Memorial Stadium.
Last updated June 14
$
Waterfront
11 Units Available
Arthouse
2334 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,756
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
959 sqft
Seattle's newest luxury apartments, located in Belltown, offer waterfront living. Offering incredible views of the Seattle skyline, quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and so much more. Exclusive access to rooftop lounge and grilling area.
Last updated June 14
$
Seattle Central Business District
9 Units Available
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,410
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1208 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 14
Pioneer Square
42 Units Available
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,455
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,818
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1589 sqft
The finest in urban living, apartments here come fully furnished with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Enjoy concierge service in a pet-friendly community, as well as gym and media room. Close to King Street Station.
Last updated June 14
$
South Lake Union
29 Units Available
True North
801 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1020 sqft
In Seattle, the environment plays a starring role in daily life.No matter how long you’ve lived here, you know that our natural surroundings, four distinct seasons and notable weather—both sun and rain—play a role in what you choose to do every day.
Last updated June 14
Pioneer Square
20 Units Available
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,674
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1020 sqft
Convenient Pioneer Square location near popular attractions. Amenities include rooftop deck and fitness center. Air conditioning and modern appliances. Units have plush carpets and sleek hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14
$
Belltown
9 Units Available
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,004
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,548
850 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
Last updated June 14
Columbia City
4 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Last updated June 14
Lower Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
251 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alloy in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Bitter Lake
3 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
834 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Westlake
30 Units Available
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stream Dexios in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Phinney Ridge
3 Units Available
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,425
275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phinney Flats in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Roosevelt
5 Units Available
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Last updated June 14
Roosevelt
4 Units Available
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,100
198 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Last updated June 14
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Roosevelt
5 Units Available
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,188
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Last updated June 14
Montlake
3 Units Available
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
985 sqft
This new construction community is minutes from the parks and freeway. On-site garage, grill area, and ample green space. Apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, and extra storage. Smoke-free units. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
503 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include BBQ facilities and fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, backsplash and breakfast bar. Located in trendy Capitol Hill neighborhood, with easy access to I-5.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Seattle, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seattle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

