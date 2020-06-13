128 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA

Moving to SeaTac

Want to move to SeaTac? You’ll be in luck whether you’re looking for a rental or a home to buy, since the real estate there is about 50/50. The weather is pretty consistent in SeaTac. The temperatures do rise in the summer – and stay about a consistent 76 – but it rains more in SeaTac than most places in the U.S. The winters are cold and blustery with an average temp of 37 degrees, so if you want to move to SeaTac, your best bet will be to look in the summer. The mild summers make it nice for going from place to place, and the summer months offer the best chance of catching some of the area’s best sunny days.

Before renting an apartment in SeaTac, make sure you gather all the information you’ll need to apply. Bring tax returns, proof of employment, bank statements, pay stubs and anything else your landlord might want to be sure you’re financially able to pay for the apartment. If you apply on the spot, there’s a good chance you could land the SeaTac home of your dreams.