128 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA📍
SeaTac might be just the right place for you to call home if you’re looking for somewhere near a couple big cities but not inside them since it’s located right in the middle of Seattle and Tacoma – hence the name “SeaTac.” SeaTac is really tiny for a city – only 10 square miles – but it’s home to over 25,000 people, and it’s also the location of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The city is relatively brand new; it was incorporated in 1990. But since then, it has developed a reputation as a stunning and beautiful place to live in Washington State.
Want to move to SeaTac? You’ll be in luck whether you’re looking for a rental or a home to buy, since the real estate there is about 50/50. The weather is pretty consistent in SeaTac. The temperatures do rise in the summer – and stay about a consistent 76 – but it rains more in SeaTac than most places in the U.S. The winters are cold and blustery with an average temp of 37 degrees, so if you want to move to SeaTac, your best bet will be to look in the summer. The mild summers make it nice for going from place to place, and the summer months offer the best chance of catching some of the area’s best sunny days.
Before renting an apartment in SeaTac, make sure you gather all the information you’ll need to apply. Bring tax returns, proof of employment, bank statements, pay stubs and anything else your landlord might want to be sure you’re financially able to pay for the apartment. If you apply on the spot, there’s a good chance you could land the SeaTac home of your dreams.
Even though SeaTac is tiny, it has some official designated neighborhoods. Funnily enough, the neighborhoods seem to have some friendly competition in them, so check out the info below to make sure you join the right team:
Angle Lake: Angle Lake is an L-shaped lake in the city. There is a park around it, as well as a neighborhood. It’s quaint, with affordable housing. It’s a good place to choose if the rural life is the thing for you.
Bow Lake: Bow Lake is known for watersport opportunities. It’s situated in the middle of a park in a residential area.
McMicken: Not to be confused with the nearby island of the same name, this McMicken is a residential area in SeaTac. It’s home to several parks. It's one of the more affordable areas in McMicken since it is landlocked and far from water.
Riverton: Most of the homes there are for sale and not rentable. There is a country club there – Ranier Golf and Country Club – as well as Riverton Boulevard Park.
SeaTac is suburbia at its finest; not because it has access to a great big city nearby, but because it has access to two great big cities. The airport in SeaTac makes it an easy place to travel from. People in the area recommend having your own car, and also having patience when you're driving in the area. The public library in SeaTac – the Valley View Library – is available residents who can be entertained by the book and movie selection.