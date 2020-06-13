Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

128 Apartments for rent in SeaTac, WA

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,492
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,240
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
892 sqft
Welcome to Viewpoint Apartment Homes in SeaTac, Washington. Viewpoint lives up to its name with priceless views of the Puget Sound through large windows and a rooftop deck. Our floor plans include studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17714 46th Ave S
17714 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Nice Mountain View Upstairs - Property Id: 213768 3 Bedroom nice with Mount rainier view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213768 Property Id 213768 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816707)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
3826 S 178th St
3826 South 178th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1540 sqft
This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
3115 S 192nd St, B302
3115 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
976 sqft
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
3201 S 192nd St, E209
3201 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1000 sqft
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
3117 S 192nd St, C104
3117 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hanover Apartments is a diverse community where vintage charm meets modern comfort and convenience! We invite you to come see our spacious apartment homes with well-equipped kitchens of various styles and floor plans that provide an essential

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
13415 24th Ave S
13415 24th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sea Tac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Must earn 3x's the income to qualify. Available now $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit plus last month rent required.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Manhattan
18243 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
442 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-level, two-bedroom townhomes. Units feature washer and dryer. Neutral colors throughout. Convenient location just blocks from the water and from SeaTac Airport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,128
1178 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and a fireplace. Residents can use the on-site picnic area, indoor pool and spa, and fitness center. Near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Right next to the Highline Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
North Central Des Moines
3 Units Available
Emerald Court
21600 South Des Moines, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
997 sqft
Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit washers and dryers, while the pet-friendly community boasts an outdoor heated pool and a fitness center. Minutes from shopping and dining, close to I-5, between highways 509 and 99.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Pacific Ridge
5 Units Available
Majestic Bay
2459 South 216th Street, Des Moines, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1225 sqft
Welcome to "Just Right" Living™ in the Pacific Northwest! The Majestic Bay Apartments and Town-homes are nestled in the expansive coastline community of Des Moines, Washington, with direct access to Seattle via the light rail station at Angle Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
McMicken
2 Units Available
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burien Lake View
1 Unit Available
124 SW 154th St Unit #204
124 Southwest 154th Street, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
591 sqft
1BR/1BA Andrew House Condo Available! - The Andrew House Condominiums is a 16-unit complex with a fitness room, lobby entrance, and security gate access all providing easy access to the bus lines, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
21614 29th Avenue South Unit 3
21614 29th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
860 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Ridge
1 Unit Available
22810 30th Ave S Unit B304
22810 30th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint Top Level - End Unit Condo in Heritage Court - Des Moines! - Been waiting for that perfect commuter condo? Well you found it! Beautiful and well maintained condo in a super convenient location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Terrace View Burien Apts Burien -Normandy Park
231 South 177th Place, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Please call or text Tyson(425)761-3047 or James Peck (206)992-3025 https://www.youtube.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
13446 4th Avenue S
13446 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new carpet, paint, blinds, and kitchen appliances with large front lawn and covered parking. Bring your toys and your boat to put under the covered work space. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
South Des Moines
1 Unit Available
2329 Kent Des Moines Road
2329 South Kent Des Moines Road, Des Moines, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
1900 sqft
Wonderful 5-bedroom house located minutes from downtown Des Moines, Redondo Beach and Marina, and SeaTac Airport.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
22019 40th Pl S
22019 40th Place South, Kent, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
Application Approved - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Riverview Kent West Hill - Application Approved - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on Kent's West Hill in the desirable Reserve at Riverview neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
City GuideSeaTac
“If you’re looking to be spooked by really tall trees then you’ve got to go to Washington State.” (–Dar Williams)

SeaTac might be just the right place for you to call home if you’re looking for somewhere near a couple big cities but not inside them since it’s located right in the middle of Seattle and Tacoma – hence the name “SeaTac.” SeaTac is really tiny for a city – only 10 square miles – but it’s home to over 25,000 people, and it’s also the location of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.  The city is relatively brand new; it was incorporated in 1990. But since then, it has developed a reputation as a stunning and beautiful place to live in Washington State.

Moving to SeaTac

Want to move to SeaTac? You’ll be in luck whether you’re looking for a rental or a home to buy, since the real estate there is about 50/50. The weather is pretty consistent in SeaTac. The temperatures do rise in the summer – and stay about a consistent 76 – but it rains more in SeaTac than most places in the U.S. The winters are cold and blustery with an average temp of 37 degrees, so if you want to move to SeaTac, your best bet will be to look in the summer. The mild summers make it nice for going from place to place, and the summer months offer the best chance of catching some of the area’s best sunny days.

Before renting an apartment in SeaTac, make sure you gather all the information you’ll need to apply. Bring tax returns, proof of employment, bank statements, pay stubs and anything else your landlord might want to be sure you’re financially able to  pay for the apartment. If you apply on the spot, there’s a good chance you could land the SeaTac home of your dreams.

Neighborhoods

Even though SeaTac is tiny, it has some official designated neighborhoods. Funnily enough, the neighborhoods seem to have some friendly competition in them, so check out the info below to make sure you join the right team: 

Angle Lake: Angle Lake is an L-shaped lake in the city. There is a park around it, as well as a neighborhood. It’s quaint, with affordable housing. It’s a good place to choose if the rural life is the thing for you.

Bow Lake: Bow Lake is known for watersport opportunities. It’s situated in the middle of a park in a residential area.

McMicken: Not to be confused with the nearby island of the same name, this McMicken is a residential area in SeaTac. It’s home to several parks. It's one of the more affordable areas in McMicken since it is landlocked and far from water.

Riverton: Most of the homes there are for sale and not rentable. There is a country club there – Ranier Golf and Country Club – as well as Riverton Boulevard Park.

Living in SeaTac

SeaTac is suburbia at its finest; not because it has access to a great big city nearby, but because it has access to two great big cities. The airport in SeaTac makes it an easy place to travel from. People in the area recommend having your own car, and also having patience when you're driving in the area. The public library in SeaTac – the Valley View Library – is available residents who can be entertained by the book and movie selection. 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in SeaTac?
The average rent price for SeaTac rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
What colleges and universities are located in or around SeaTac?
Some of the colleges located in the SeaTac area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to SeaTac?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to SeaTac from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

