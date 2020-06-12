206 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
Stream Fifteen
605 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
764 sqft
Luxury apartments feature Energy Star Appliances, modern finishes and water-saving fixtures. Community has Pronto Cycle Share and ZipCar, Secured Car Parking and Roof Top Garden Box. Prime location in Capitol Hill.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Lower Queen Anne
25 Units Available
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1167 sqft
Upscale community in Lower Queen Anne near nightlife and the cultural area. On-site amenities include a fitness center, rooftop community space and garage parking. Modern kitchens with hand-selected designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
38 Units Available
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1177 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express. Upscale apartment community within walking distance to the Westlake Center. Amenities include a communal chef's kitchen, private party room, fitness center, media room and rooftop deck with Seattle skyline views.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
Westlake
8 Units Available
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,519
815 sqft
Beautiful views of the waterfront and skyline. Stunning rooftop deck in a pet-friendly community. Lots of amenities, including a clubhouse, gym and garage. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
Wallingford
26 Units Available
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
996 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
$
Ballard
27 Units Available
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1007 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
South Lake Union
19 Units Available
HANA
101 6th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
866 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at HANA in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
$
South Lake Union
34 Units Available
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,996
942 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 05:48am
Capitol Hill
14 Units Available
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1168 sqft
High ceilings, clean lines, industrial finishes, raw canvases. A loft inspires unique expressions of individuality. Lawrence Lofts balances the fundamentals of loft living with the comforts of efficient in-city living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Atlantic
14 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1045 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
North Beacon Hill
38 Units Available
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1025 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central District
7 Units Available
Session
1717 22nd Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
808 sqft
Murray Central, Hidden Village Park and Columbia College are all nearby this property. Community features include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and RV parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and beautiful mountain views.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Atlantic
8 Units Available
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1036 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, one and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious closets. Residents have access to a yoga terrace, bike storage, and sky lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
$
South Lake Union
20 Units Available
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,223
1548 sqft
With wide open spaces, a minimum of walls, tall ceilings, hardwood floors and German cabinetry, residents will not only live in one of the more convenient locations in the city, but will also enjoy interior spaces unlike anything else in the city.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Seattle Central Business District
21 Units Available
Cyrene
50 University Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
972 sqft
Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Interbay
20 Units Available
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1105 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Capitol Hill
15 Units Available
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1030 sqft
New Capitol Hill community just off of I-5. Access underground parking and join friends at the sky lounge. Residences include walk-in closets, GE stainless steel appliances and white marble counters. Noise-reducing construction adds to privacy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
Belltown
30 Units Available
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
First Hill
38 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Pike Place Market
15 Units Available
Sequel
1900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1237 sqft
Excellent downtown location that's just minutes from Seattle Waterfront. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community also includes rooftop lounge, concierge, fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Capitol Hill
25 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
963 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Magnolia
14 Units Available
Overlook at Magnolia
3520 27th Pl W, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1300 sqft
Close to Lawton Park, Magnolia Manor Park, Lawton Elementary School, Balmer Yard, and Fishermen's Terminal. Pet-friendly apartments in quiet Magnolia neighborhood, with a dry sauna, free DVD library, 24-hour fitness center, open floor plans, Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier views, and wifi community room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Ballard
8 Units Available
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
920 sqft
Located just a block from Ballard Commons Park, these apartments have high ceilings and energy efficient appliances. The rooftop houses a pet sanctuary. Dedicated bike storage space on-site.

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

