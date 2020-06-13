210 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA📍
It’s hard to put a finger on exactly what Kenmore, Washington is like. Located on the banks of Lake Washington, a little less than 30 minutes from Seattle, Kenmore is a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and see if we can figure out what Kenmore means to you.
First of all, Kenmore’s history is absolutely bonkers. Once a Seattle retreat, nudist colony and home to Prohibition-era speakeasies that became so violent they were frequently referred to as “Buckets of Blood,” Kenmore became an industrial and farming community after the Great Depression and World War II. Now Kenmore is an even mix of lakeside community and Seattle suburb.
The city has seen its fair share of new development throughout the last 20 years, which means there’s a lot of new construction in homes and rental properties, as well as larger, suburban shopping options. As a city of about 20,000, you’re obviously not going to find the attractions of large, urban Seattle, but there will be plenty to do on those days you don’t want to make that commute down south.
You’ll definitely find plenty to do in terms of outdoor recreation. There are several scenic parks in the city, and you’ll also be in close proximity to Lake Washington attractions. Additionally, the 27-mile Burke-Gilman Trail is a great way for medium distance cyclers to explore the surrounding region.
Now let’s talk real estate. Overall, Kenmore is a great, safe and family-friendly city with plenty of apartment rentals available. Regardless of where you end up settling, you’ll be sure to find some cheap apartments on safe, quiet blocks.
Downtown Kenmore is the city’s industrial center, so housing here is sparse. To the north of this area you’ll find a lot of new, suburban development with tons of residential and commercial settlement. The neighborhoods north of town, including Northlake Terrace, Linwood Heights, Uplake Terrace and Kenlake Vista are all family-friendly areas with apartment rentals and rental homes available. A few new developments in these areas offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in townhomes and complexes. Additionally, you can usually finagle short-term leases in these rentals. Large two bedroom rental homes and townhomes range from $1550-$1700, while two bedrooms apartments generally range from $850-$1050.
South of the city center you’ll find more great development along the scenic shores of Lake Washington. Since north Kenmore developed more recently than the south, rental properties here have an older feel. You can, however, find the occasional new apartment development. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $950-$1150.
Great news for animal lovers! Kenmore apartment rentals are predominately pet-friendly. You may have to pay a small, non-refundable deposit to secure a home for Fido and Fluffy, but overall most rentals will welcome four-legged friends with open paws.
So welcome to Kenmore, dear reader! Enjoy all that this diverse city has to offer!
June 2020 Kenmore Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Kenmore Rent Report. Kenmore rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kenmore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Kenmore rents increased moderately over the past month
Kenmore rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kenmore stand at $1,686 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,099 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Kenmore's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Seattle Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Kenmore over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
- Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kenmore
As rents have fallen slightly in Kenmore, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kenmore is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
- Kenmore's median two-bedroom rent of $2,099 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Kenmore.
- While rents in Kenmore fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kenmore than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Kenmore is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.