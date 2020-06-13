210 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA

It’s hard to put a finger on exactly what Kenmore, Washington is like. Located on the banks of Lake Washington, a little less than 30 minutes from Seattle, Kenmore is a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and see if we can figure out what Kenmore means to you.

First of all, Kenmore’s history is absolutely bonkers. Once a Seattle retreat, nudist colony and home to Prohibition-era speakeasies that became so violent they were frequently referred to as “Buckets of Blood,” Kenmore became an industrial and farming community after the Great Depression and World War II. Now Kenmore is an even mix of lakeside community and Seattle suburb.

The city has seen its fair share of new development throughout the last 20 years, which means there’s a lot of new construction in homes and rental properties, as well as larger, suburban shopping options. As a city of about 20,000, you’re obviously not going to find the attractions of large, urban Seattle, but there will be plenty to do on those days you don’t want to make that commute down south.

You’ll definitely find plenty to do in terms of outdoor recreation. There are several scenic parks in the city, and you’ll also be in close proximity to Lake Washington attractions. Additionally, the 27-mile Burke-Gilman Trail is a great way for medium distance cyclers to explore the surrounding region.

Now let’s talk real estate. Overall, Kenmore is a great, safe and family-friendly city with plenty of apartment rentals available. Regardless of where you end up settling, you’ll be sure to find some cheap apartments on safe, quiet blocks.

Downtown Kenmore is the city’s industrial center, so housing here is sparse. To the north of this area you’ll find a lot of new, suburban development with tons of residential and commercial settlement. The neighborhoods north of town, including Northlake Terrace, Linwood Heights, Uplake Terrace and Kenlake Vista are all family-friendly areas with apartment rentals and rental homes available. A few new developments in these areas offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in townhomes and complexes. Additionally, you can usually finagle short-term leases in these rentals. Large two bedroom rental homes and townhomes range from $1550-$1700, while two bedrooms apartments generally range from $850-$1050.

South of the city center you’ll find more great development along the scenic shores of Lake Washington. Since north Kenmore developed more recently than the south, rental properties here have an older feel. You can, however, find the occasional new apartment development. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $950-$1150.

Great news for animal lovers! Kenmore apartment rentals are predominately pet-friendly. You may have to pay a small, non-refundable deposit to secure a home for Fido and Fluffy, but overall most rentals will welcome four-legged friends with open paws.

So welcome to Kenmore, dear reader! Enjoy all that this diverse city has to offer!