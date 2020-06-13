210 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA

AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central Kenmore
2 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Arrowhead
7 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moorlands
1 Unit Available
8305 NE 161st PL
8305 Northeast 161st Place, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
8305 NE 161st PL Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Kenmore Home for Rent - Built in 2013, this Kenmore home features a sprawling main floor with solid hardwoods and an open concept kitchen and living room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Moorlands
1 Unit Available
16810 72nd Ave NE
16810 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2420 sqft
**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
9523 NE 180th St #A205
9523 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 188th St
9307 Northeast 188th Street, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1640 sqft
9307 NE 188th St Available 06/26/20 Bothell Home - Available June 26th! Welcome to this sanctuary in the heart of Bothell! Just up the hill from the hustle and bustle of downtown Bothell, this tranquil garden home is perfect for an escape! Lush

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13608 88th PL NE
13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
1730 sqft
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home - Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
20125 85th Ave NE
20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2440 sqft
20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
968 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Maple Leaf
11 Units Available
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,581
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Town Center
21 Units Available
Woodin Creek Village
17255 135th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,500
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1135 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Tenants can enjoy a grilling station, cyber cafe and hot tub on-site. Near DeYoung Park. Close to State Route 522. Within 20 miles of Seattle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Olympic Hills
6 Units Available
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
20 Units Available
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Kenmore

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Kenmore is $1,685, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,099.
Studio
$1,472
1 Bed
$1,685
2 Beds
$2,099
3+ Beds
$3,046
City GuideKenmoreHaving trouble with Craigslist Kenmore? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Kenmore, WA
It’s hard to put a finger on exactly what Kenmore, Washington is like. Located on the banks of Lake Washington, a little less than 30 minutes from Seattle, Kenmore is a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and see if we can figure out what Kenmore means to you.

First of all, Kenmore’s history is absolutely bonkers. Once a Seattle retreat, nudist colony and home to Prohibition-era speakeasies that became so violent they were frequently referred to as “Buckets of Blood,” Kenmore became an industrial and farming community after the Great Depression and World War II. Now Kenmore is an even mix of lakeside community and Seattle suburb.

The city has seen its fair share of new development throughout the last 20 years, which means there’s a lot of new construction in homes and rental properties, as well as larger, suburban shopping options. As a city of about 20,000, you’re obviously not going to find the attractions of large, urban Seattle, but there will be plenty to do on those days you don’t want to make that commute down south.

You’ll definitely find plenty to do in terms of outdoor recreation. There are several scenic parks in the city, and you’ll also be in close proximity to Lake Washington attractions. Additionally, the 27-mile Burke-Gilman Trail is a great way for medium distance cyclers to explore the surrounding region.

Now let’s talk real estate. Overall, Kenmore is a great, safe and family-friendly city with plenty of apartment rentals available. Regardless of where you end up settling, you’ll be sure to find some cheap apartments on safe, quiet blocks.

Downtown Kenmore is the city’s industrial center, so housing here is sparse. To the north of this area you’ll find a lot of new, suburban development with tons of residential and commercial settlement. The neighborhoods north of town, including Northlake Terrace, Linwood Heights, Uplake Terrace and Kenlake Vista are all family-friendly areas with apartment rentals and rental homes available. A few new developments in these areas offer everything from studio apartments to three bedrooms in townhomes and complexes. Additionally, you can usually finagle short-term leases in these rentals. Large two bedroom rental homes and townhomes range from $1550-$1700, while two bedrooms apartments generally range from $850-$1050.

South of the city center you’ll find more great development along the scenic shores of Lake Washington. Since north Kenmore developed more recently than the south, rental properties here have an older feel. You can, however, find the occasional new apartment development. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $950-$1150.

Great news for animal lovers! Kenmore apartment rentals are predominately pet-friendly. You may have to pay a small, non-refundable deposit to secure a home for Fido and Fluffy, but overall most rentals will welcome four-legged friends with open paws.

So welcome to Kenmore, dear reader! Enjoy all that this diverse city has to offer!

Rent Report
Kenmore

June 2020 Kenmore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kenmore Rent Report. Kenmore rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kenmore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Kenmore rents increased moderately over the past month

Kenmore rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kenmore stand at $1,686 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,099 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Kenmore's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Kenmore over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Kenmore

    As rents have fallen slightly in Kenmore, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Kenmore is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Kenmore's median two-bedroom rent of $2,099 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Kenmore.
    • While rents in Kenmore fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Kenmore than most large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Kenmore is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Kenmore?
    In Kenmore, the median rent is $1,472 for a studio, $1,685 for a 1-bedroom, $2,099 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,046 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kenmore, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Kenmore?
    Some of the colleges located in the Kenmore area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Kenmore?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kenmore from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

