Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI South Lake Union

Open Now until 6pm
1260 Republican St · (253) 948-9236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Location

1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$1,947

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 579 sqft

Unit 536 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$2,223

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 330 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,982

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,974

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI South Lake Union.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
conference room
courtyard
media room
AMLI's South Lake Union apartments, located at the intersection of Pontius Avenue North and Republican Street, are perfectly located in an energetic neighborhood where you can walk to work, hop a streetcar, or go kayaking along 12 acres of Lake Union waterfront. Residents will love that eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all just steps away. With easy access to public transportation, I-5 and Highway 99, getting anywhere from our apartments is easy.Our modern apartments include a host of community amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness zone; clubroom with kitchen, Wi-Fi and entertainment center; cyber zone business center; and expansive sky deck with green roof, grilling station, fire pit, and sweeping views. We are pet-friendly with an off-leash area and pet spa.AMLI South Lake Union offers studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom floor plans with two custom interior finish packages. Our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washers and dryers, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans, programmable thermostats, and solar shades.AMLI South Lake Union is a LEED Silver Certified community and designed to minimize environmental impact and maximize energy efficiency. Our residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $80 (Married)
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: N/A
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Reserved: $195/ month; Non-Reserved Parking: $175/month.
Storage Details: $15-$100 (Depending on size)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI South Lake Union have any available units?
AMLI South Lake Union has 31 units available starting at $1,947 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI South Lake Union have?
Some of AMLI South Lake Union's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI South Lake Union currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI South Lake Union is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI South Lake Union pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI South Lake Union is pet friendly.
Does AMLI South Lake Union offer parking?
Yes, AMLI South Lake Union offers parking.
Does AMLI South Lake Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI South Lake Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI South Lake Union have a pool?
No, AMLI South Lake Union does not have a pool.
Does AMLI South Lake Union have accessible units?
No, AMLI South Lake Union does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI South Lake Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI South Lake Union has units with dishwashers.

