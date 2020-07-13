Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit gym bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage conference room courtyard media room

AMLI's South Lake Union apartments, located at the intersection of Pontius Avenue North and Republican Street, are perfectly located in an energetic neighborhood where you can walk to work, hop a streetcar, or go kayaking along 12 acres of Lake Union waterfront. Residents will love that eclectic shopping, restaurants, entertainment and recreation are all just steps away. With easy access to public transportation, I-5 and Highway 99, getting anywhere from our apartments is easy.Our modern apartments include a host of community amenities that include a state-of-the-art fitness zone; clubroom with kitchen, Wi-Fi and entertainment center; cyber zone business center; and expansive sky deck with green roof, grilling station, fire pit, and sweeping views. We are pet-friendly with an off-leash area and pet spa.AMLI South Lake Union offers studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom floor plans with two custom interior finish packages. Our apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washers and dryers, vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans, programmable thermostats, and solar shades.AMLI South Lake Union is a LEED Silver Certified community and designed to minimize environmental impact and maximize energy efficiency. Our residents will Breatheasy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out.