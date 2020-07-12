170 Apartments for rent in Lower Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

Lower Queen Anne is one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle. With easy access to jobs, some of Seattle’s most famous landmarks, and charmingly quirky shops, clubs, and restaurants, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more exciting neighborhood.

Meet your sweetie or your friends for pizza at The Masonry or for a drink at the artsy Solo Bar. Seattle is known for its coffee scene and you’ll find no shortage of independent cafes to get a caffeine boost, such as Caffe Vita or Caffe Zingaro. Things to do here can range from cheering on the ladies of the WNBA Seattle Storm at Key Arena to seeing a laser light show at the Laser Dome.

The beautiful Pacific Northwest is lush and green, and renters here want to enjoy their surroundings. Kerry Park has amazing views and is the perfect backdrop for family photos. Ward Springs Park is on the opposite end of Lower Queen Anne and has the traditional features you’d expect from a park, like jungle gyms for the kiddos and trails for walking your dog. People here enjoy healthy, active lifestyles, so you’ll see many neighbors walking up and down the neighborhood’s steep hills.