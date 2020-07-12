170 Apartments for rent in Lower Queen Anne, Seattle, WA

AL
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,800
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1173 sqft
Unbeatable location right on Centennial Park and South Fountain Lawn. Luxurious apartments with washer/dryer in-unit, hardwood floors and granite counters. Beautiful water views and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
$
8 Units Available
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,556
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1144 sqft
Metro living with stunning waterfront views and world-class amenities. Walker's paradise, recently renovated and in-home features like laundry, granite counters and unique hardwood flooring. Relax at the pool, the theater or the 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,233
249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alloy in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
729 sqft
Puget Vista is a 39 unit building located in the Lower Queen Anne Neighborhood and features newly renovated apartment homes. Experience sleek and sophisticated studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
54 Units Available
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1157 sqft
IMAGINE a modern architectural space, curated with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary. Now imagine you live there. Welcome to Alexan 100.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
3 Units Available
Latitude
500 3rd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1083 sqft
Find your center in the cultural bullseye of the Pacific Northwest. Latitude Queen Anne drops you in the epicenter of urban adventure.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
10 Units Available
Astro
315 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,895
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
962 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Amenities offer pool, bocce court, gym, bike storage, garage. Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Walk to Key Arena, Memorial Stadium.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
10 Units Available
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
467 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
951 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
$
25 Units Available
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,765
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1151 sqft
Upscale community in Lower Queen Anne near nightlife and the cultural area. On-site amenities include a fitness center, rooftop community space and garage parking. Modern kitchens with hand-selected designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Axis
123 2nd Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,785
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1155 sqft
Rated a Walker's Paradise with an equally great transit score, these homes offer the perfect location with premier amenities: breathtaking views, fully equipped gym and community garden. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
6 Units Available
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
748 sqft
Situated in the coveted Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Modern apartments with open-concept living areas and designer finishes. Property offers a spacious rooftop terrace with city views. Reserved garage parking and controlled access bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Corona is a charming 24 unit apartment building built in 1909 that underwent a complete update in 2013.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,415
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Just steps from hundreds of restaurants, cafes and bars. Homes are eco-friendly with airy layouts and abundant natural light. Community has rooftop deck and sweeping views of surrounding city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient downtown community near Lake Union in the Westlake District. Handicapped-accessible green community has a 24-gym, electric-car charging station and pool. Stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers in units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Myrtle Edwards Park and Seattle University. Pet-friendly apartments featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary kitchens with stainless-finish appliances. Multiple common areas, including a rooftop deck. Residents can make rent payments on their smartphones.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
52 Units Available
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
966 sqft
We are now offering walk-in tours & in-person tours! Though we are offering tours, we are continuing to practice social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,435
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1099 sqft
Vintage in vibe, modern in design, 2nd+John’s light-filled homes are artfully designed with upscale finishes and thoughtful comforts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose ocean or city view in our studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly downtown area with modern kitchens, fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy rooftop terrace, gas bbq/grill, reserved parking. Near transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
From the street, Saxonia stands among a handful of the classic brick structures that fill Queen Anne with vintage charm.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime downtown location close to entertainment, sports and dining. Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments with tall windows and tons of sunlight. Washer/dryer and dishwasher in unit.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,445
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
553 sqft
Situated in the heart of lower Queen Anne’s commercial district, the Gordon Apartments is a beautifully restored, classic, 1929 brick building with many modern amenities often lacking in vintage buildings.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Queen Anne Ave N 402
326 Queen Anne Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,450
359 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Downtown Queen Anne Condo for Rent - Property Id: 312354 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312354 Property Id 312354 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5901532)

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
First and Republican
422 1st Avenue West, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern apartment building in lower Queen Anne was built in 2000, and is only a block from Queen Anne Avenue shopping and dining! This building has all the amenities: private balconies, washers and dryers in every unit, etc.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1216 1st Ave W, #2
1216 1st Ave W, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1519 sqft
1216 1st Ave W, #2 Available 08/01/20 Highland Court Condominiums ~ Queen Anne - Available August 1st - Welcome to this light and spacious two bedroom + den/office condominium sited on the top of Queen Anne’s south slope.
Lower Queen Anne
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

When you’re looking for the kind of neighborhood where there’s always something happening, Lower Queen Anne in Seattle is the place to be. With gorgeous views of Puget Sound, views of the city, and more nightlife and restaurants than you can shake a stick at, Lower Queen Anne is where it’s at.

Transportation

  • Walking
  • Biking
  • Driving
  • King County Metro Transit (buses and monorail)

Demographics

  • Young professionals (mostly 25 to 34)
  • Singles
  • Families with young children

Close to:

  • Puget Sound
  • Pike Place Market
  • Seattle Aquarium
  • University of Washington
  • Belltown

Contains:

  • Route 99
  • Interstate 5
  • Seattle Center (including the Space Needle and Key Arena)
  • Chihuly Garden and Glass

Lower Queen Anne in 3 Words: Vibrant, Active, Fun

Living in Lower Queen Anne

Lower Queen Anne is one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle. With easy access to jobs, some of Seattle’s most famous landmarks, and charmingly quirky shops, clubs, and restaurants, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more exciting neighborhood.

Meet your sweetie or your friends for pizza at The Masonry or for a drink at the artsy Solo Bar. Seattle is known for its coffee scene and you’ll find no shortage of independent cafes to get a caffeine boost, such as Caffe Vita or Caffe Zingaro. Things to do here can range from cheering on the ladies of the WNBA Seattle Storm at Key Arena to seeing a laser light show at the Laser Dome.

The beautiful Pacific Northwest is lush and green, and renters here want to enjoy their surroundings. Kerry Park has amazing views and is the perfect backdrop for family photos. Ward Springs Park is on the opposite end of Lower Queen Anne and has the traditional features you’d expect from a park, like jungle gyms for the kiddos and trails for walking your dog. People here enjoy healthy, active lifestyles, so you’ll see many neighbors walking up and down the neighborhood’s steep hills.

Renting in Lower Queen Anne, Seattle

As the oldest neighborhood in Seattle, Lower Queen Anne has an appealing mix of new and old. Options for renters range from no-frills apartments in vintage buildings to condos in brand-new luxury buildings with every amenity. Although the neighborhood is highly sought-after thanks to its convenient location (and rent prices generally reflect that), it’s still possible to find an occasional bargain. Winter is a better time to find a good deal on rent, since most people prefer to wait for warmer months to move.

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Lower Queen Anne, make sure you ask the landlord about whether or not utilities are included. Many apartments do include utilities in the cost of rent, which can make your budget more comfortable. Be sure to also ask about whether parking spaces are included in rent and if so, how many. (Parking is a premium here.) Not all apartments have enough designated parking to accommodate a two-car household.

Make a wish list of the amenities you want and you’re sure to find them at apartments in Lower Queen Anne. Many of the newer buildings offer luxury features, such as upscale kitchens and appliances, rooftop courtyards, and views of the entire Seattle skyline. Several apartment buildings reflect the neighborhood’s health-conscious vibe by having smoke-free policies.

Many apartments and condos for rent in Lower Queen Anne will allow you to bring a pet or two, although breed restrictions are common. You should also expect to pay additional security deposits for your pet and a nominal extra monthly fee with your rent. Apartment buildings often have designated pet park areas, to make sure your furry friend is as happy with your new home as you are.

Things to do in Lower Queen Anne

You’ll be happy you chose this neighborhood when you see how much there is to do. Whether it’s browsing for used books at the Mercer Street Bookstore or seeing an entertaining show at Teatro Zinzanni, your friends in other neighborhoods will likely choose to come visit you on a Friday night. Invite them to happy hour at Peso’s Kitchen and Lounge, then take them to see the amazing art at Chihuly Garden and Glass. Showing off where you live is easy when you make Lower Queen Anne your home!

This is the neighborhood where you can have a great time as a young professional and stay once you start a family. Urban singles love the easy access to downtown and all the entertainment options in the area. Families with children also love the neighborly vibe, historically low crime rate, and options like the Seattle Children’s Museum and the Seattle Children’s Theatre which keep the little ones busy and happy.

Getting around Lower Queen Anne

Lower Queen Anne is very pedestrian-friendly. As one of Seattle’s most walkable neighborhoods, you’ll find it pretty easy to get around on foot. Biking is possible, although this area does not have as many designated bike lanes as one might wish. Public transportation, such as the King County system of buses and the monorail, will take you anywhere you need to go within the city. You can drive here, but be aware that parking spaces tend to be extremely limited.  

When you’re ready to find a new place to call home, you can’t do better than the nonstop excitement you’ll find in Lower Queen Anne!

