170 Apartments for rent in Lower Queen Anne, Seattle, WA
When you’re looking for the kind of neighborhood where there’s always something happening, Lower Queen Anne in Seattle is the place to be. With gorgeous views of Puget Sound, views of the city, and more nightlife and restaurants than you can shake a stick at, Lower Queen Anne is where it’s at.
Transportation
- Walking
- Biking
- Driving
- King County Metro Transit (buses and monorail)
Demographics
- Young professionals (mostly 25 to 34)
- Singles
- Families with young children
Close to:
- Puget Sound
- Pike Place Market
- Seattle Aquarium
- University of Washington
- Belltown
Contains:
- Route 99
- Interstate 5
- Seattle Center (including the Space Needle and Key Arena)
- Chihuly Garden and Glass
Lower Queen Anne in 3 Words: Vibrant, Active, Fun
Lower Queen Anne is one of the hippest neighborhoods in Seattle. With easy access to jobs, some of Seattle’s most famous landmarks, and charmingly quirky shops, clubs, and restaurants, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more exciting neighborhood.
Meet your sweetie or your friends for pizza at The Masonry or for a drink at the artsy Solo Bar. Seattle is known for its coffee scene and you’ll find no shortage of independent cafes to get a caffeine boost, such as Caffe Vita or Caffe Zingaro. Things to do here can range from cheering on the ladies of the WNBA Seattle Storm at Key Arena to seeing a laser light show at the Laser Dome.
The beautiful Pacific Northwest is lush and green, and renters here want to enjoy their surroundings. Kerry Park has amazing views and is the perfect backdrop for family photos. Ward Springs Park is on the opposite end of Lower Queen Anne and has the traditional features you’d expect from a park, like jungle gyms for the kiddos and trails for walking your dog. People here enjoy healthy, active lifestyles, so you’ll see many neighbors walking up and down the neighborhood’s steep hills.
As the oldest neighborhood in Seattle, Lower Queen Anne has an appealing mix of new and old. Options for renters range from no-frills apartments in vintage buildings to condos in brand-new luxury buildings with every amenity. Although the neighborhood is highly sought-after thanks to its convenient location (and rent prices generally reflect that), it’s still possible to find an occasional bargain. Winter is a better time to find a good deal on rent, since most people prefer to wait for warmer months to move.
When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Lower Queen Anne, make sure you ask the landlord about whether or not utilities are included. Many apartments do include utilities in the cost of rent, which can make your budget more comfortable. Be sure to also ask about whether parking spaces are included in rent and if so, how many. (Parking is a premium here.) Not all apartments have enough designated parking to accommodate a two-car household.
Make a wish list of the amenities you want and you’re sure to find them at apartments in Lower Queen Anne. Many of the newer buildings offer luxury features, such as upscale kitchens and appliances, rooftop courtyards, and views of the entire Seattle skyline. Several apartment buildings reflect the neighborhood’s health-conscious vibe by having smoke-free policies.
Many apartments and condos for rent in Lower Queen Anne will allow you to bring a pet or two, although breed restrictions are common. You should also expect to pay additional security deposits for your pet and a nominal extra monthly fee with your rent. Apartment buildings often have designated pet park areas, to make sure your furry friend is as happy with your new home as you are.
You’ll be happy you chose this neighborhood when you see how much there is to do. Whether it’s browsing for used books at the Mercer Street Bookstore or seeing an entertaining show at Teatro Zinzanni, your friends in other neighborhoods will likely choose to come visit you on a Friday night. Invite them to happy hour at Peso’s Kitchen and Lounge, then take them to see the amazing art at Chihuly Garden and Glass. Showing off where you live is easy when you make Lower Queen Anne your home!
This is the neighborhood where you can have a great time as a young professional and stay once you start a family. Urban singles love the easy access to downtown and all the entertainment options in the area. Families with children also love the neighborly vibe, historically low crime rate, and options like the Seattle Children’s Museum and the Seattle Children’s Theatre which keep the little ones busy and happy.
Lower Queen Anne is very pedestrian-friendly. As one of Seattle’s most walkable neighborhoods, you’ll find it pretty easy to get around on foot. Biking is possible, although this area does not have as many designated bike lanes as one might wish. Public transportation, such as the King County system of buses and the monorail, will take you anywhere you need to go within the city. You can drive here, but be aware that parking spaces tend to be extremely limited.
When you’re ready to find a new place to call home, you can’t do better than the nonstop excitement you’ll find in Lower Queen Anne!