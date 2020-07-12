Apartment List
589 Apartments for rent in Ballard, Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Vive
1516 NW 51st St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
580 sqft
A smoke-free building in the Ballard neighborhood. This new-construction community features a coffee bar, shuffleboard, business center and fire pits. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Wilcox
2003 NW 57th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,606
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
920 sqft
Located just a block from Ballard Commons Park, these apartments have high ceilings and energy efficient appliances. The rooftop houses a pet sanctuary. Dedicated bike storage space on-site.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,560
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1009 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 05:50pm
18 Units Available
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,506
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
904 sqft
Convenient neighborhood in Seattle, closet to Safeway and other restaurant and entertainment options. Units include ice maker, laundry, and patio/balcony. Luxurious community offers 24-hour gym, courtyard, and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
974 sqft
Close to Ballard Market, Gilman Playground, US Post Office, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle Gymnastics Academy-Ballard, Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department, Nautilusnet.com, Inc. Pet-friendly apartments across from RapidRide stop on D-Line, high walkability, in-unit laundry, and rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,730
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,353
990 sqft
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,770
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1017 sqft
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,615
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,001
1149 sqft
Now offering in-person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! In a neighborhood historically called Little Scandinavia, Ballard on the Park embodies the Danish concept of deep contentment and cozy well-being-known as hygge-by
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
$
29 Units Available
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,892
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,164
1003 sqft
Schools nearby: Ballard High, Whitman Middle School, Adams Elementary, and Whittier Elementary. Close to Ballard Commons Park, Quality Food Center, Majestic Bay Theatres, Salmon Bay, and Ballard Public Library. Pet-friendly apartments with off leash area, yoga studio, sky deck, and 9' ceilings.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,894
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
967 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Woodland Park Zoo. Close to I-5.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1124 sqft
Stunning community with high ceilings, incredible views and a rooftop plaza. LEED Gold-inspired design with recycling stations. On-site dog walk area, picnic area and lots of storage. Stunning views of the water.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and European-style cabinetry. Community includes BBQ area, fire pit, resident lounge with Wi-Fi and fitness center. Conveniently located close to Salmon Bay Park.
Verified

1 of 161

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
41 Units Available
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,780
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,216
1096 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
1 Unit Available
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1220 sqft
Live Green, Live Well, Live at Greenfire. Sustainable living is made easy in charismatic downtown Ballard at Greenfire Campus – a small-scale community built with people and the environment in mind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,120
190 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
701 sqft
Etta Ballard offers newly renovated apartments in one of the most eclectic and relaxed neighborhoods in Seattle. Residents at Etta Ballard enjoy studio and 1-bedroom apartments, an onsite laundry center, and private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Commons at Ballard
5601 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Commons at Ballard was designed to be a flexible community for individuals and teams to flourish. Its a place to live, a place to work, and a place to interact.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This smoke-free community has a community garden, game room and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and beautiful views of Shilshole and Salmon Bays.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
804 NW 52nd St #C
804 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
Beautiful Ballard Condo, 2 bed, 1.5 bath, close to everything! - Use this link to schedule your showing! showdigs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6037 35th Pl NW
6037 35th Place Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2770 sqft
6037 35th Pl NW Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Large 4BR/2.5BA, 2770 sq. ft. house located in Sunset Hills! - Beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2770 sq. ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6006 Seaview AVE NW #E
6006 Seaview Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
800 sqft
6006 Seaview AVE NW #E Available 07/24/20 BALLARD CONDO WITH VIEWS OF THE WATER! WALKING DISTANCE TO GOLDEN GARDENS! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/BnzVEbQj5ZDNo7E8eB9Ja2xRdPm964Gp Great Style: This 800 sq.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2226 NW 62nd St, #9
2226 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This recently remodeled ground floor studio/one bath features a private entrance, Pergo wood flooring throughout, a corner kitchen area, and a large walk-in closet. Open area for sleeping/dining.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5901 20th Ave. NW, #3
5901 20th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom/one bath is a great unit that makes the most of the square footage. The unit features a galley-style kitchen with all appliances, a separate dinette area, and a large living room. Extra closet space.
Ballard
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Ballard, Seattle, WA

Once a sleepy fishing village, the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard is now booming with a mix of residential and urban amenities. Ballard is the perfect place to get away from the bustle without giving up the urban conveniences you want. Choose from a mix of charming houses, modern apartment buildings, and high-rises in Ballard to find your new home.

Ballard is a dream location just six miles from Downtown Seattle where two bodies of water envelop the neighborhood. In one direction, locals enjoy the Puget Sound, and in another, Lake Washington Meets the Ballard Locks at Salmon Bay. Wherever you live in Ballard, this Seattle neighborhood brings along phenomenal benefits like boating from the Shilshole Marina. Some people even live on their boats, either part-time or full-time, where embracing water is just part of the Ballard culture.

Along with the proximity to the water comes an abundance of seafood. Ballard is still a fishing community where seafood restaurants line the streets. Locals come out in droves for the much-anticipated SeafoodFest celebrated every July.

Single-family homes are available in Ballard, but renters can find new construction and a concentration of townhomes, condos, and apartments in areas South of NW 65th street. Ballard is rapidly growing and transitioning into a world-class neighborhood where you can still enjoy a quality of life that balances urban and residential living.

Ballard's waterfront access is plentiful, but it's not a neighborhood known for its thriving nightlife scene. You'll still find plenty to do, but this neighborhood is best suited for young professionals and families who want the best of both worlds.

Transportation

Driving in Ballard

Driving to Downtown Seattle from Ballard takes around 20-minutes in reasonable traffic, but you don't need to leave the neighborhood to find what you need. This self-contained enclave has everything city dwellers love from restaurants, bars, and specialty stores.

If you do want to hop in the car and drive, you're not far from Route 99, otherwise known as the Pacific Highway. I-5 is also nearby so you can get out of the city for day trips and beyond. You can also take 15th Ave NW to zip down to Downtown Seattle and area neighborhoods.

Ballard Public Transit

Walking and biking is the preferred mode of transportation around Ballard where you can see views of the water throughout your journey. The King County Metro and public bus lines get locals into Downtown Seattle or throughout nearby neighborhoods. Rideshares are also available through Lyft and Uber, making it doable to live car-free in Ballard.

Living in this waterfront neighborhood blends city living with unparalleled views. Rents in Ballard are also less expensive than Downtown Seattle or areas like Pioneer Square, but are still pricey in comparison to nearby neighborhoods. Come ready to sign to score the best apartments with modern amenities and water views to find your new home in Ballard.

Demographics

Young professionals building their careers and growing families love calling Ballard home for its conveniences and proximity to Downtown Seattle. Most people who live in Ballard are in their mid 30's with an even mix of male to female ratio.

This family-friendly Seattle neighborhood is also home to highly-regarded, top-tier schools. Kids enjoy life growing up along the water, where urban amenities are never far away.

Top Tourists Attractions

Downtown Seattle isn't the only neighborhood that corners the market for top tourist attractions. Ballard’s 92-acre Woodland Park Zoo features tropical rain forests, coastal deserts, and temperate rainforest habitats for an eclectic mix of animals and exhibitions. Visitors learn more about lions, rhinos, penguins, bears, lemurs, and gorilla families with a focus on education and conservation.

Ballard is also home to the unique Ballard Locks that welcomes boats of all sizes through a canal linking freshwater Lake Union to the Puget Sound. Visitors can access a popular salmon ladder with viewing windows to see salmon passing through to reach nearby Rivers and streams. There's also the National Nordic Museum celebrating the culture and impact of Nords immigrating to the Seattle area.

The Ballard Sunday Farmers Market is also a must for year-round access to organic, handmade, and locally grown food. Shop for your favorite picnic staples at the market and head out for a day exploring everything Ballard has to offer.

Parks and Recreation

Enjoying nature is never far away when you live in Ballard. Golden Gardens Parks includes hiking trails, wetlands, and beaches for a day of exploring. Panoramic views delight visitors from the Puget Sound to the Olympia Mountains.

Smaller parks dot the landscape around Ballard, including Ballard Corners Park with an abstract jungle-gym and paths and the shady Salmon Bay Park. Biking is also a popular pastime around Ballard, where you can cross the Ballard Bridge for a cruise to Downtown. Biking in a loop from Discovery Park to Ballard Locks is also a must, as well as enjoying the tranquility of Golden Gardens Beach Park.

When you live so close to the waterfront in Ballard, watersports are an ingrained part of everyday life. Go kayaking or paddleboarding to explore the Ballard Locks, the Puget Sound, and other bodies of water waiting to explore.

