589 Apartments for rent in Ballard, Seattle, WA
Once a sleepy fishing village, the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard is now booming with a mix of residential and urban amenities. Ballard is the perfect place to get away from the bustle without giving up the urban conveniences you want. Choose from a mix of charming houses, modern apartment buildings, and high-rises in Ballard to find your new home.
Ballard is a dream location just six miles from Downtown Seattle where two bodies of water envelop the neighborhood. In one direction, locals enjoy the Puget Sound, and in another, Lake Washington Meets the Ballard Locks at Salmon Bay. Wherever you live in Ballard, this Seattle neighborhood brings along phenomenal benefits like boating from the Shilshole Marina. Some people even live on their boats, either part-time or full-time, where embracing water is just part of the Ballard culture.
Along with the proximity to the water comes an abundance of seafood. Ballard is still a fishing community where seafood restaurants line the streets. Locals come out in droves for the much-anticipated SeafoodFest celebrated every July.
Single-family homes are available in Ballard, but renters can find new construction and a concentration of townhomes, condos, and apartments in areas South of NW 65th street. Ballard is rapidly growing and transitioning into a world-class neighborhood where you can still enjoy a quality of life that balances urban and residential living.
Ballard's waterfront access is plentiful, but it's not a neighborhood known for its thriving nightlife scene. You'll still find plenty to do, but this neighborhood is best suited for young professionals and families who want the best of both worlds.
Driving in Ballard
Driving to Downtown Seattle from Ballard takes around 20-minutes in reasonable traffic, but you don't need to leave the neighborhood to find what you need. This self-contained enclave has everything city dwellers love from restaurants, bars, and specialty stores.
If you do want to hop in the car and drive, you're not far from Route 99, otherwise known as the Pacific Highway. I-5 is also nearby so you can get out of the city for day trips and beyond. You can also take 15th Ave NW to zip down to Downtown Seattle and area neighborhoods.
Ballard Public Transit
Walking and biking is the preferred mode of transportation around Ballard where you can see views of the water throughout your journey. The King County Metro and public bus lines get locals into Downtown Seattle or throughout nearby neighborhoods. Rideshares are also available through Lyft and Uber, making it doable to live car-free in Ballard.
Living in this waterfront neighborhood blends city living with unparalleled views. Rents in Ballard are also less expensive than Downtown Seattle or areas like Pioneer Square, but are still pricey in comparison to nearby neighborhoods. Come ready to sign to score the best apartments with modern amenities and water views to find your new home in Ballard.
Young professionals building their careers and growing families love calling Ballard home for its conveniences and proximity to Downtown Seattle. Most people who live in Ballard are in their mid 30's with an even mix of male to female ratio.
This family-friendly Seattle neighborhood is also home to highly-regarded, top-tier schools. Kids enjoy life growing up along the water, where urban amenities are never far away.
Downtown Seattle isn't the only neighborhood that corners the market for top tourist attractions. Ballard’s 92-acre Woodland Park Zoo features tropical rain forests, coastal deserts, and temperate rainforest habitats for an eclectic mix of animals and exhibitions. Visitors learn more about lions, rhinos, penguins, bears, lemurs, and gorilla families with a focus on education and conservation.
Ballard is also home to the unique Ballard Locks that welcomes boats of all sizes through a canal linking freshwater Lake Union to the Puget Sound. Visitors can access a popular salmon ladder with viewing windows to see salmon passing through to reach nearby Rivers and streams. There's also the National Nordic Museum celebrating the culture and impact of Nords immigrating to the Seattle area.
The Ballard Sunday Farmers Market is also a must for year-round access to organic, handmade, and locally grown food. Shop for your favorite picnic staples at the market and head out for a day exploring everything Ballard has to offer.
Enjoying nature is never far away when you live in Ballard. Golden Gardens Parks includes hiking trails, wetlands, and beaches for a day of exploring. Panoramic views delight visitors from the Puget Sound to the Olympia Mountains.
Smaller parks dot the landscape around Ballard, including Ballard Corners Park with an abstract jungle-gym and paths and the shady Salmon Bay Park. Biking is also a popular pastime around Ballard, where you can cross the Ballard Bridge for a cruise to Downtown. Biking in a loop from Discovery Park to Ballard Locks is also a must, as well as enjoying the tranquility of Golden Gardens Beach Park.
When you live so close to the waterfront in Ballard, watersports are an ingrained part of everyday life. Go kayaking or paddleboarding to explore the Ballard Locks, the Puget Sound, and other bodies of water waiting to explore.