589 Apartments for rent in Ballard, Seattle, WA

Once a sleepy fishing village, the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard is now booming with a mix of residential and urban amenities. Ballard is the perfect place to get away from the bustle without giving up the urban conveniences you want. Choose from a mix of charming houses, modern apartment buildings, and high-rises in Ballard to find your new home.

Ballard is a dream location just six miles from Downtown Seattle where two bodies of water envelop the neighborhood. In one direction, locals enjoy the Puget Sound, and in another, Lake Washington Meets the Ballard Locks at Salmon Bay. Wherever you live in Ballard, this Seattle neighborhood brings along phenomenal benefits like boating from the Shilshole Marina. Some people even live on their boats, either part-time or full-time, where embracing water is just part of the Ballard culture.

Along with the proximity to the water comes an abundance of seafood. Ballard is still a fishing community where seafood restaurants line the streets. Locals come out in droves for the much-anticipated SeafoodFest celebrated every July.

Single-family homes are available in Ballard, but renters can find new construction and a concentration of townhomes, condos, and apartments in areas South of NW 65th street. Ballard is rapidly growing and transitioning into a world-class neighborhood where you can still enjoy a quality of life that balances urban and residential living.

Ballard's waterfront access is plentiful, but it's not a neighborhood known for its thriving nightlife scene. You'll still find plenty to do, but this neighborhood is best suited for young professionals and families who want the best of both worlds.