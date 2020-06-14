397 Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Ballard
18 Units Available
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An architecturally impressive apartment complex in one of Seattle's most desirable districts. You'll find hardwood floors, fitted fireplace, and walk-in closets alongside amenities such as lobby service and parking, all situated within a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Belltown
20 Units Available
Moda
2312 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,198
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
581 sqft
Luxurious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Resident enjoy community with gym, coffee bar and dog park. Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-5 and SR 99.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Capitol Hill
3 Units Available
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,138
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
858 sqft
Just a block from Cal Anderson Park. A smoke-free community with a rooftop dog park, fantastic Seattle skyline views, and an on-site hair salon, dental shop and gnocchi bar. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
Belltown
10 Units Available
10 Clay
10 Clay St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,850
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1037 sqft
10 Clay is a boutique apartment building on the edge of the downtown Seattle waterfront featuring 62 homes from studios to two-bedroom view units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lower Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,688
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1130 sqft
Convenient to Myrtle Edwards Park and Seattle University. Pet-friendly apartments featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and contemporary kitchens with stainless-finish appliances. Multiple common areas, including a rooftop deck. Residents can make rent payments on their smartphones.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Capitol Hill
24 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,887
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
958 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenwood
20 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,380
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Genesee
20 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
University District
54 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fairmount Park
13 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Lake Union
6 Units Available
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,842
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
821 sqft
Exquisite homes with high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Community includes a recreation room, clubhouse and rooftop dog run. Easy access to I-5. Close to the Museum of History & Industry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Fremont
10 Units Available
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,730
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1077 sqft
Residents enjoy views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle from the rooftop lounge, along with a greenhouse and chicken coop. Luxury apartments located just steps away from restaurants and shopping. Highly walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Lower Queen Anne
7 Units Available
Astro
315 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,625
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Amenities offer pool, bocce court, gym, bike storage, garage. Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Walk to Key Arena, Memorial Stadium.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Brighton
8 Units Available
Station at Othello
4219 S Othello St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,260
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Community features gym, maintenance and BBQ girls. Located in the Othello neighborhood of Seattle, close to Othello Park and the King County International Airport.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Columbia City
14 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:36am
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Seattle Central Business District
20 Units Available
Cyrene
50 University Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
972 sqft
Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Capitol Hill
47 Units Available
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,929
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,322
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,603
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Sitka is an oasis in the city.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
$
Fairmount Park
6 Units Available
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
$
Belltown
33 Units Available
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,035
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
1266 sqft
HIGH-RISE LIVING WITH HIGH-END TOUCHES\nAscend to the pinnacle of high-rise living at Arrivé, where elevated design, thoughtful finishes and convenience meet.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,673
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,996
1062 sqft
Close to Myrtle Edwards Park, Elliott Bay Trail, Key Arena, Pacific Science Center, King County Metro bus stops, Metropolitan Market, Hay Elementary, Microsoft Connector, Seattle Center, Kinnear Park, and Memorial Stadium. Amenities include in-unit laundry, bike room, onsite off leash dog park,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Capitol Hill
5 Units Available
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,750
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
703 sqft
Conveniently located between E Madison Street and E Pine Street near yoga and shopping venues. Units feature walk-in closets and carpet flooring for extra space and comfort. Fire pit and courtyard amenities.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
First Hill
38 Units Available
Cielo
800 Seneca St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,620
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1053 sqft
Urban apartments with wood-style flooring, city views, quartz countertops, designer lighting and fixtures, and floating bathroom vanities. In First Hill, near Freeway Park and Seattle University. Gym for residents.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Wallingford
18 Units Available
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,814
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,119
977 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seattle, WA

Seattle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

