Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

128 Cheap Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Columbia City
5 Units Available
Taghus
4724 31st Avenue South-3, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,261
281 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
453 sqft
Welcome to Taghus, a brand new boutique building located in Columbia City with unique studio and one bedroom floor plans built with style and efficiency.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Lower Queen Anne
6 Units Available
Alloy
802 5th Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
251 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alloy in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Phinney Ridge
4 Units Available
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phinney Flats in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Roosevelt
6 Units Available
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,100
198 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Broadview
2 Units Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenwood Vista in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Roosevelt
5 Units Available
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,188
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lower Queen Anne
5 Units Available
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,100
218 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
551 sqft
Corona is a charming 24 unit apartment building built in 1909 that underwent a complete update in 2013.
Last updated June 12 at 03:59am
Belltown
9 Units Available
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,224
348 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
520 sqft
Recently renovated with convenient access to transportation and major employers, as well as entertainment. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and luxurious bathtubs. Community boasts a 24-hour gym, green courtyard and available garages.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
South Lake Union
18 Units Available
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
363 sqft
At Clark, we know how important community is when you’re finding a home. That’s why we created a relaxing gathering space designed to bring the best of the Northwest to you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North College Park
17 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pike Place Market
9 Units Available
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,328
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
486 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community features convenient amenities, including elevator and internet access. Located close to Seattle Art Museum and Downtown Seattle area. Every unit feature carpet and bathtub for comfort and relaxation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Belltown
7 Units Available
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$975
309 sqft
Pedestrian-friendly living in Downtown Seattle. Contemporary interior designs with wood flooring, sleek kitchen appliances, and air conditioning. Excellent schools nearby, including Morningside Academy and Queen Anne Community School.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Fairmount Park
19 Units Available
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,336
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wallingford
3 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
400 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,265
336 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Central to Everything Cosmopolitan Apartments is located in the U District of Seattle. If you enjoy outside recreation, city parks, gardens, the Woodland Park Zoo and Green Lake are just minutes away.
Last updated June 9 at 05:29pm
University District
8 Units Available
The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,358
188 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Historic and stately Seattle apartment living. Units offer hardwood floors, high ceilings, pet-friendly accommodations, on-site laundry, high-speed internet, mountain views and refrigerators in all units.
Last updated June 8 at 01:05pm
Yesler Terrace
12 Units Available
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,139
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redefine the way you live in the city: more convenience, more comfort, more value, more savings at Common Terry.
Last updated June 8 at 01:02pm
Capitol Hill
8 Units Available
Common Summit
1722 Summit Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living made easy. Common Summit has everything you need, from onsite laundry to a community lounge.
Last updated June 8 at 12:59pm
Eastlake
3 Units Available
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,009
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
Last updated June 8 at 12:58pm
Central District
8 Units Available
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Last updated June 8 at 12:56pm
Capitol Hill
13 Units Available
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
Last updated June 8 at 12:43pm
Capitol Hill
6 Units Available
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
In the heart of Capitol Hill, close to Cal Anderson Park, Seattle Central College and Capitol Hill Station. Residents live in furnished units with kitchenettes and bookshelves. Community offers bike storage, laundry and convenience center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Capitol Hill
2 Units Available
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$970
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Loft-style apartments with unique architectural accents including floor-to-ceiling windows and custom cabinetry. Walk to Trader Joe's, Central Co-Op, and T.T. Minor Playground. Rooftop deck and bike storage.
Last updated June 6 at 09:32am
Lower Queen Anne
1 Unit Available
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Situated in the heart of lower Queen Anne’s commercial district, the Gordon Apartments is a beautifully restored, classic, 1929 brick building with many modern amenities often lacking in vintage buildings.
Rent Report
Seattle

June 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Seattle rents declined moderately over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,355 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,688 for a two-bedroom. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Seattle, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Seattle metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,508; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.
    • Bellevue has the most expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,422; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.5% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    As rents have increased slightly in Seattle, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Washington as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.6% in Spokane and 0.7% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,688 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Seattle.
    • While Seattle's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most similar cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $904, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,360
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    1.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Bellevue
    $1,950
    $2,420
    -0.5%
    2%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Renton
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -0.5%
    2%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Redmond
    $1,860
    $2,320
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Kirkland
    $1,770
    $2,200
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.2%
    2%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.4%
    1.1%
    Lynnwood
    $1,600
    $2,000
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bothell
    $1,840
    $2,290
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1%
    Mercer Island
    $2,050
    $2,560
    -1.1%
    -0.3%
    Kenmore
    $1,690
    $2,100
    0.3%
    -0.2%
    Mukilteo
    $1,750
    $2,180
    -1.5%
    -2.1%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,620
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

