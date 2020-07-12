/
university district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:43 PM
648 Apartments for rent in University District, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
51 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
985 sqft
Modern stylings meet convenience. Green community boasts apartments with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Gym and business center on site. Welcomes dogs and cats. University of Washington and I-5 mere minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
214 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
11 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,744
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
897 sqft
The U-District is where it's at.Shedding light on a balanced, Pacific Northwest lifestyle with modern, comfortable studio, one- & two-bedroom apartments along with vibrant and cozy building amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
17 Units Available
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,225
1361 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a media room, fitness center and grilling station on site. Right next to the University of Washington. Easy access to I-5.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Helix Ellipse
4751 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,423
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
940 sqft
Situated in the desirable University District, interiors feature climate control, gas range, spacious closets and window coverings. Enjoy internet access throughout, as well as on-site maintenance and management. Close to the I-5 and Ravenna Park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
3 Units Available
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
906 sqft
TraVigne is a premier 75-unit apartment community in Seattle's vibrant University District. Built in 2001, our apartment homes feature traditional floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, and updated flooring and fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
7 Units Available
Muriel's Landing
5240 University Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,350
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
542 sqft
Situated in the vibrant University District. Pet-friendly apartment community with Seattle skyline views. Ample recreational amenities, including a fully equipped fitness room and a landscaped rooftop deck. Residents enjoy access to convenient on-site retail stores.
Last updated July 11 at 06:36pm
32 Units Available
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,549
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,879
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 1.5 blocks from the University of Washington, Lothlorien is a fantastic place to call home near campus.
Last updated July 6 at 04:27pm
11 Units Available
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,619
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 2 blocks from the University of Washington, Wilsonian is a great place for students looking to stay near campus. Offering studio, one-, and two- bedroom apartments, it offers what you need to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated June 19 at 05:11pm
7 Units Available
The Malloy
4337 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,358
188 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Historic and stately Seattle apartment living. Units offer hardwood floors, high ceilings, pet-friendly accommodations, on-site laundry, high-speed internet, mountain views and refrigerators in all units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 NE 43rd St #304
901 Northeast 43rd Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
344 sqft
901 NE 43rd St #304 Available 08/01/20 901 NE 43rd St #304 - (FOR RENT) Fabulous location in U-District. Next to UW Health Science Building and just a couple blocks to UW/bus line.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4343 Roosevelt Way NE Unit 305 - 1
4343 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1166 sqft
Superb corner partial furnished unit in La Terrazza! Lots of natural light, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with great floor plan. Gas fireplace, washer and dryer in unit. Spacious master with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5235 17th Ave NE
5235 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2 bedroom apartment in university district - Property Id: 154908 Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O0YQaLHDm4HuLci4SsRnOhURiVnbk1VK/view Two Bedrooms Apt, available Now!!!! Hardwood Floor Private complete Kitchen and a full (incl.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5264 Brooklyn Ave NE
5264 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$903
Available 09/01/20 One Last Bedroom in a Furnished House near UW - Property Id: 249074 Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per bedroom (THE LOWEST RATE EVER) Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house. Has a public kitchen and living room.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5215 15th NE
5215 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Just a short 5-minute walk to the northern end of the University of Washington campus--only 3 blocks away! A large grocery store and a variety of unique "Ave" (University Avenue) shops and restaurants are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5634 University Way NE
5634 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
9 Bedrooms
$903
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bedroom in a 9BR/3BA House near UW - Property Id: 258954 Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per unit Lease Term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021 (one-year lease) Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
620 NE 53rd St
620 Northeast 53rd Street, Seattle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
2190 sqft
Recently Remodeled 5 Bed 4 Bath Home in the U-District - This beautifully remodeled 5 bed 4 bath home features an open floor plan with new hardwood flooring and carpets throughout.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4016-8th Ave NE
4016 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
929 sqft
Located on the edge of the U-District and The Portage Bay you will enjoy spectacular views of the Bay, Mt. Rainer, and Downtown Seattle. You are also steps away from the hospital, stadium, and shopping on the "Ave" . Walk in and Be Amazed.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 109
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$950
325 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 109 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4229 7th Ave NE - 401
4229 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,375
223 sqft
7th Avenue Place located at 4229 7th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105 NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020! Unit 305 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 3 months for $999/month, for a limited time only! *terms and conditions do
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
Prexy
4737 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
h2>Description Beautiful studio on the 6th floor with a balcony! Prexy Apartments has parking available, and our pet-friendly building allows to bring your furry friend.
