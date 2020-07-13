Apartment List
15 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Yesler Terrace
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$826
219 sqft
New eco-friendly apartment building in Squire Park, within walking distance of Seattle University. Simple and clean floor plans. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, concrete and plank flooring, and built-in desks. Laundry facilities and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$950
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$970
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Loft-style apartments with unique architectural accents including floor-to-ceiling windows and custom cabinetry. Walk to Trader Joe's, Central Co-Op, and T.T. Minor Playground. Rooftop deck and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:53pm
4 Units Available
Eastlake
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Capitol Hill
Common Capitol
422 11th Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,025
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the best the city has to offer! Living in Capitol Hill means living in the center of everything that’s happening in Seattle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Central District
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Eastlake
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$865
236 sqft
Energy-efficient micro-studios with water views. Units feature concrete flooring, electronic thermostats, green construction, vaulted ceilings, and large bathtubs. Outdoor sundeck and courtyard. Close to Downtown Seattle.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
University District
5264 Brooklyn Ave NE
5264 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$903
1795 sqft
Available 09/01/20 One Last Bedroom in a Furnished House near UW - Property Id: 249074 Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per bedroom (THE LOWEST RATE EVER) Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house. Has a public kitchen and living room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Seaview
5949 California Ave SW
5949 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$895
171 sqft
Fauntleroy Lofts offers reasonable micro studio apartments just a short walk from the California Junction. We are located on a quiet street close to shopping, dining, and nightlife.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
University District
5634 University Way NE
5634 University Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
9 Bedrooms
$903
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bedroom in a 9BR/3BA House near UW - Property Id: 258954 Monthly Rent: $903 - $940 per unit Lease Term: 09/01/2020 - 08/31/2021 (one-year lease) Room Type: 9 bedrooms and 3 baths in a 3 story house.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
University District
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 109
4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$950
325 sqft
Move in on prorate rent for July! Available to show July 15th Bright space lobby level but windows almost second floor level Small kitchen, 2 large closets built in dresser. Water Sewer Trash and hot water included for one resident.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Ravenna
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast
6542 Ravenna Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$990
300 sqft
Courtyard studio apartment available immediately, located in the Ravenna neighborhood between Roosevelt and Bryant. Close to bus lines to University of Washington, U-Village and Downtown Seattle.
Results within 1 mile of Seattle

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10607 2nd Place Southwest - E
10607 2nd Pl SW, White Center, WA
1 Bedroom
$650
2380 sqft
Looking for roommate. One room available in a like-new 2016 home. Common amenities include shared kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove range, dish washer, slab countertop), shared living room with TV and shared washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Seattle

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
20910
20910 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
1400 sqft
ROOM for rent in a house - Property Id: 156579 Rooms AVAILABLE TO RENT Room size = 150 sq. ft. Price for room = $1,000 Room size = 130 sq. ft. Price for room = $900 Room size = 115 sq. ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
15244 30TH AVE S
15244 30th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
1 Bedroom
$800
300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Room mates - Property Id: 213738 It is a nice house near by the Rail station in Seat ac, it is a 3 bed room and 1 bath, 2 bedroom is occupied, 1 bed room is available, both and kitchen is common Apply at TurboTenant:

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

