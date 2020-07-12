176 Apartments for rent in Central District, Seattle, WA

/
central district
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
Chloe on Madison
1401 East Madison Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,870
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps from charming boutiques and a vibrant nightlife, Chloe on Madison Apartments' location in the Pike and Pine Corridor puts you in the middle of all the action.
Session
1717 22nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
808 sqft
Murray Central, Hidden Village Park and Columbia College are all nearby this property. Community features include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and RV parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and beautiful mountain views.
Stencil
2407 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rooftop views of Mount Baker and Mount Rainier. Complex features controlled access entry, rooftop deck and fire pit, private BBQ, outdoor kitchen and Wi-fi in common areas.
The Edge
500 13th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,520
525 sqft
Welcome home to The Edge Apartments! Perfectly situated in the heart of Seattle, Washington. Our modern Studios include spacious floor plans, panoramic views of the city, private balconies, a bounty of storage space, and underground gated parking.
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
Central
2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
843 sqft
Located in the heart of Seattle's Central District in an active neighborhood with easy access to bus lines, Capitol Hill and Downtown. Units have open floor plans and 16-foot ceilings.
Union 18
1140 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
841 sqft
Charming 1960s architecture and great location close to Seattle's best restaurants, venues and shops. In-home washer/dryer, large private patios, broadloom carpets and chef style kitchens. Great neighborhood for walking and biking.
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,650
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1585 sqft
Live exceptionally. At The CC Apartments, variety meets vibrancy. Overlooking Seattle's bustling Capitol Hill and First Hill neighborhoods, The CC Apartments combine centralized convenience with inclusive elegance.
116 16th Ave. #C
116 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1519 sqft
Sweeping views from rooftop deck - Sweeping views of Downtown Seattle and Puget Sound will inspire you morning, noon and night. Two bedrooms on the first floor, a large main floor, and a top floor master is the perfect layout for your new home.
345 16th Ave, #B
345 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
500 sqft
Perfect location a few blocks from Seattle U.
1522 18th Ave Apt 101
1522 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, one bathroom apartment near Seattle World School Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal - Fireplace - Double pane windows - Washer + Dryer - Electric heating
706 16th Ave. #203
706 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
842 sqft
706 16th Ave. #203 Available 08/01/20 Capitol Hill Condominium - Available August 1st - Light and bright two bed two bath condo for lease in desirable Capitol Hill location. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Deck off spacious living room.
155 17th Avenue - 103
155 17th Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,175
227 sqft
Spacious studio apartment with Murphy bed, accent cabinetry and tiling. Airy rooms with large windows have gorgeous natural light.
905 22nd Ave W A
905 22nd Avenue, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Charming In City Craftsmam - Property Id: 269495 Adorable light filled spaces.High ceilings, designer colors. Huge kitchen. Main floor of home. Lovely gardens and deck French doors...for the discerning renter. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
213 18th Ave Unit C
213 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1350 sqft
Impeccably maintained end unit townhome. 3-10 month short term lease only. - Two bedrooms on upper level and entry level guest bedroom or office.
210 14th Ave
210 14th Ave, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1508 sqft
Beautiful three Bedrooms, two-bathroom single family house in Seattle Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal - Fireplace - Double pane windows - Washer + Dryer - Gas heating
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
Monticello Apartment Homes
415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,226
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums.
The Danforth
1425 Spring Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,278
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1225 sqft
New construction community at Broadway and Madison. This high-rise community sits above a Whole Foods Market. On-site amenities include a business center, library, lounge and demonstration kitchen. Luxurious interiors.
Viva
1111 East Union Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIVA is an apartment home offering sleek modern interiors, loft-style studios, one- and two-bedroom flats. VIVA heightens your living experience on Seattle’s Capitol Hill with total convenience and serious style.
