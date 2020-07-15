301 Studio Apartments for rent in Seattle, WA

Apartment List
28 Units Available
South Lake Union
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,830
462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
5 Units Available
Wedgwood
Sedona Apartments
8520 20th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$902
201 sqft
Sustainable studio apartment homes with controlled access, big windows, energy-efficient appliances and radiant floor heating. Easy access to Highway 522, 20th Avenue and Green Lake.
10 Units Available
Genesee
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,522
649 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
$
12 Units Available
Lower Queen Anne
Astro
315 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,675
464 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Amenities offer pool, bocce court, gym, bike storage, garage. Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. Walk to Key Arena, Memorial Stadium.
$
16 Units Available
Westlake
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,435
521 sqft
Oversized windows allow for ample natural light and waterfront views. Perfect location close to Pike Street Market and Belltown with an on-site gym, business center and bike storage. Spacious apartments, private patio or balcony.
$
6 Units Available
Ballard
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,565
479 sqft
Super-modern green community boasting a fire pit, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Welcomes dogs and cats. Air-conditioned apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Next to Gilman Playground and blocks from Woodland Park Zoo.
$
19 Units Available
South Lake Union
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,519
501 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator and pool table. Located close to Amazon, Google and the University of Washington.
8 Units Available
First Hill
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,345
362 sqft
Vintage lofts in a 1920s apartment block, situated in Seattle's historic First Hill neighborhood. Pet-friendly apartments come with quaint dining spaces, panoramic views and hardwood floors. Just footsteps from Capitol Hill.
$
13 Units Available
Wallingford
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,764
483 sqft
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns.
71 Units Available
Belltown
Via 6
2121 6th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,810
526 sqft
Close to Denny Park, I-5 Express, the Space Needle, the Westin Seattle, a Cinerama, and right across the street from Amazon Campus. Shopping close by at Whole Foods, Pacific Place Mall, and Westlake Center Mall. Amenities include Ground-floor restaurants, pet-friendly, zipcar onsite, eco features.
12 Units Available
University District
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
214 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
21 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
7 Units Available
Belltown
Verve
2720 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,358
480 sqft
Close to Highway 99, Space Needle, Pacific Science Center, PACCAR IMAX Theater, Seattle Center, Key Arena, and Myrtle Edwards Park. Amenities include outdoor yoga terrace, rooftop dog lounge, solarium, vibe room, rooftop terrace, resident happy hours, noise-cancelling windows, and open layouts.
$
12 Units Available
Belltown
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,546
536 sqft
Excellent location in the heart of Seattle, close to parks, dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, pool table, sauna, clubhouse, and more.
7 Units Available
Crown Hill
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
16 Units Available
Green Lake
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,785
546 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
6 Units Available
South Lake Union
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,928
499 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Seaplanes, St. Mark's Greenbelt, South Lake Union Streetcar, Gage Academy of Art, Bright Water School, Streissguth Gardens, I-5 Colonnade, and Lake Union Drydock Company. Pet-friendly apartments with reservable yoga studio, rooftop terrace, night patrol, garage.
19 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,695
498 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
24 Units Available
South Lake Union
The Century
101 Taylor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,993
555 sqft
Central location close to the Space Needle, Seattle Center and Museum of Pop Culture. Many nearby shopping and dining options. Modern, pet-friendly community with wine room and electric-car charging. Stainless-steel appliances in units.
5 Units Available
Genesee
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,430
463 sqft
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
$
10 Units Available
Belltown
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,720
480 sqft
Located just steps from the heart of Seattle's center and two miles from Route 99. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes clubhouse, courtyard and gym.
28 Units Available
Columbia City
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
$
26 Units Available
Pike Place Market
Helios
1600 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,515
514 sqft
Enjoy an urban lifestyle in the heart of Seattle. Luxury apartments just steps from Pike Place Market. Homes feature quartz counters and private washer and dryer. Community amenities include rooftop lounge and yoga room.
$
18 Units Available
South Lake Union
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,830
501 sqft
Close to Cascade Park. Thoughtfully designed apartments with contemporary fixtures and finishes. Community offers a solarium and fitness center, as well as multiple clubrooms, outdoor green spaces and on-site food trucks.

July 2020 Seattle Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Seattle Rent Report. Seattle rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Seattle rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Seattle rents decline sharply over the past month

Seattle rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Seattle stand at $1,348 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,678 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Seattle's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Seattle Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Seattle throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Seattle metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lakewood has the least expensive rents in the Seattle metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,507; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Bellevue has seen rents fall by 0.8% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Seattle metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,402.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Seattle

    Rent growth in Seattle has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most similar cities across the country, Seattle is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Washington have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.3% in Spokane and 0.3% in Vancouver.
    • Seattle's median two-bedroom rent of $1,678 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Seattle remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Austin (+-0.1%), Los Angeles (+-0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,452, and $1,747 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Seattle than most other large cities. For example, Spokane has a median 2BR rent of $906, where Seattle is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Seattle
    $1,350
    $1,680
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Tacoma
    $1,260
    $1,570
    -0.1%
    0.2%
    Bellevue
    $1,930
    $2,400
    -0.8%
    0.6%
    Everett
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0
    0.2%
    Kent
    $1,500
    $1,870
    0
    0.8%
    Renton
    $1,710
    $2,130
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Federal Way
    $1,410
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Auburn
    $1,380
    $1,720
    0.1%
    1%
    Marysville
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Lakewood
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0
    2%
    Redmond
    $1,840
    $2,300
    -1.1%
    -1.2%
    Kirkland
    $1,760
    $2,200
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Sammamish
    $2,820
    $3,510
    -0.1%
    1.7%
    Puyallup
    $1,580
    $1,970
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Lynnwood
    $1,590
    $1,980
    -0.7%
    -1.7%
    Bothell
    $1,820
    $2,270
    -1%
    -1%
    Spanaway
    $1,330
    $1,660
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Mercer Island
    $2,030
    $2,520
    -1.3%
    -3.1%
    Kenmore
    $1,680
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    Mukilteo
    $1,720
    $2,150
    -1.4%
    -4.8%
    Mountlake Terrace
    $1,610
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

