/
/
mountlake terrace
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:38 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Mountlake Terrace, WA📍
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Melody Hill
9 Units Available
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1260 sqft
Great location close to I-5, Hwy 99 and Alderwood Mall and situated on a lake with cherry trees. Apartments are bright and roomy with plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
Cascade View
7 Units Available
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Cascade View
2 Units Available
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
866 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
995 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-5 and I-405. Garden apartment community on wooded grounds in Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a private patio and ample storage space. Leisure amenities include a full-size sports court.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Cascade View
3 Units Available
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1069 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Seattle, Mountlake Terrace offers nearby conveniences without all the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Melody Hill
6 Units Available
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Mountlake Terrace. Each apartment features a wood-burning fireplace and a washer and dryer. Leisure facilities include a half-basketball court, indoor Jacuzzi, heated swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center with cable TV.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cascade View
1 Unit Available
4504 216TH ST SW B #B
4504 216th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
852 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Great place to live and raise a family! Newly-painted, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 852 sq. ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Ballinger
1 Unit Available
23501 Lakeview Dr #D-102
23501 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lake Views! 2 Bedroom! - Lake Ballinger Estates now has a lower level 2 bedroom unit available! Move in ready! Large kitchen has tons of storage space, dishwasher, microwave and breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Mountlake Terrace
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Nickel Creek
3702 204th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
888 sqft
Nearby schools: Hazelwood Elementary, Alderwood Middle School, Redemption Lutheran School, Alderwood Early Childhood Center, Mountlake Terrace High. Close to I-5, Scriber Creek, Brierwood Park. Amenities include kids park, swimming pool, TV lounge, 24-hour fitness center, garages, onsite maintenance.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Pinewood Square
6500 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,244
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
850 sqft
Located in lovely Lynnwood. Amenities include fireplaces, carpeting, ceiling fans, internet access, balconies, patios, a courtyard, fitness center, sauna, soccer field, spa, freeway access and a laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Park 210
7309 210th St SW, Edmonds, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil, wooded community offering free residential parking, a seasonal pool, and space to barbecue. Interiors come Internet- and cable-ready, with rentable washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Ballinger
4 Units Available
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1300 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,254
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to downtown Seattle via I-5. Walking distance to Ballinger Lake and Park. Apartments offer bright interiors, updated kitchens, black appliances and plenty of cabinets. 24-hour laundry, controlled access, pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Cedars
6501 208th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location and enviable amenities, you cannot go wrong with Whispering Cedars Apartment Homes of Lynnwood. These Washington apartments enjoy the advantage of a big city lifestyle, with the luxury of a more peaceful setting.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
5825 200th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your way home to The Encore. Located just off of Highway 99 in Lynnwood, offering both convenience and access. Our community is within close distance to numerous restaurants and shopping destinations within Lynwood Square and Alderwood Mall.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 25 at 12:48am
9 Units Available
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,275
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate landscaping and a heated outdoor pool. Washer and dryer in select homes. Conveniently located with easy access to I-5, restaurants, banks, and grocery stores.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 18 at 05:35pm
Contact for Availability
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW, Edmonds, WA
Studio
$1,350
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Enjoy modern living with open kitchens and breakfast bars in these newer apartment homes. Take advantage of complimentary tanning and fitness equipment along with all the other luxurious amenities.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
1619 NE Perkins Way
1619 Northeast Perkins Way, Shoreline, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2310 sqft
Quiet cozy living house in great Shoreline school district - Very well maintained house with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Shoreline area. close to city of Shoreline Schools and Lake Forest Park. Minute to I-5 freeway.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20620 76th Ave W #J
20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1021 sqft
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North City
1 Unit Available
19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2
19232 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1014 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Shoreline, WA.
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20322 33rd Ave W #B
20322 33rd Avenue West, Alderwood Manor, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
20322 33rd Ave W #B Available 08/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Lynnwood - Come home & unwind in this beautiful town home. This Beautiful town home offers 3 reasonably sized bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, as well as a .5 bath.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
20431 68th Ave West
20431 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Move In Special $99 Security Deposit With Approved Credit Offer extended till 4-15-2020 107 unit multi-family homes. Renovated 2015 Welcome home to Heather Ridge in picture-perfect Lynnwood, Washington.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Mountlake Terrace, the median rent is $1,412 for a studio, $1,616 for a 1-bedroom, $2,013 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,922 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mountlake Terrace, check out our monthly Mountlake Terrace Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mountlake Terrace include Cascade View.
Some of the colleges located in the Mountlake Terrace area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA