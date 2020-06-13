/
tukwila
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
220 Apartments for rent in Tukwila, WA📍
Tukwila Hill
7 Units Available
Foster Creek
15110 MacAdam Rd S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
935 sqft
Carpeted units with step-down living rooms and fireplaces. Just off the I-5/I-405 interchange in Tukwila, minutes from Westfield Southcenter, IKEA, and all of Downtown Renton. On-site laundry facilities.
Tukwila Urban Center
80 Units Available
Airmark Apartments
223 Andover Park East, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,385
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,816
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,789
905 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Grand Blanc. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool with deck. Soundproofing for each unit. High-ceilings, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting in each home.
Thorndyke
9 Units Available
The Boulevard at South Station
4708 Southcenter Blvd, Tukwila, WA
Studio
$1,199
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,424
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
938 sqft
Contemporary homes with large closets and private patios/balconies. Relax in the courtyard or socialize in the resident lounge. Easy access to I-5. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Westfield Southcenter.
5 Units Available
Foster Greens
13865 Interurban Ave S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
918 sqft
Pet-friendly units have fireplace and in unit laundry. Resident have access to gym, pool, sauna, and basketball court. Close proximity to Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Southcenter Mall and just a short distance to major highways.
McMicken
2 Units Available
Sunnydale
15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
908 sqft
Modern apartments have large kitchens with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Parking included, with covered parking available. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and several public transit routes.
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
Terra Tukwila
6206 S 153rd St #10, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
890 sqft
The city of Tukwila sits between Seattle's Industrial District and SeaTac Airport. Westfield Southcenter, also known as Southcenter Mall, constitutes the heart of its Urban Center.
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
6503 S 153rd Street, Unit 1
6503 South 153rd Street, Tukwila, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
915 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Tukwila Hill
1 Unit Available
15154 65th ave S Tukwila Wa 910
15154 65th Avenue South, Tukwila, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Top floor spacious condo ! - Property Id: 94623 Beautiful condo located close Southcenter Supermall,Shopping,I-5,405,167 hwys ! Security 3rd floor with beautiful scenic view of mountains and swimming pool! W/D in Building / brand new carpet and
Results within 1 mile of Tukwila
9 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street, SeaTac, WA
Studio
$1,492
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
In the wake of the COVID-19 we are operating on virtual leasing. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today. Call us today!
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
Contact for Availability
Foster Commons
5700 S 129th St, Bryn Mawr-Skyway, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
864 sqft
Easy access to the I-5 and SeaTac Airport. Units feature hardwood and carpet flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Fireplace and laundry facilities in each unit. Carport, guest parking and 24-hour gym.
Rainier View
1 Unit Available
5634 S Leo St Unit B
5634 South Leo Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
5634 S Leo St Unit B Available 07/08/20 Charming Lower Level Duplex in Lakeridge Area - Welcome to this Lakeridge home tucked away in a woodsy copse. Includes an updated bathroom, kitchen, hardwood flooring, and appliances.
Dunlap
1 Unit Available
9201 Spear Place South
9201 Spear Place South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2030 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental located in the very walkable Dunlap neighborhood in Seattle, just minutes of commute
1 Unit Available
17714 46th Ave S
17714 46th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Nice Mountain View Upstairs - Property Id: 213768 3 Bedroom nice with Mount rainier view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213768 Property Id 213768 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816707)
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
Willow Terrace
1100 South 99th Street, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1018 sqft
Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna.
1 Unit Available
3826 S 178th St
3826 South 178th Street, SeaTac, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1540 sqft
This charming home is conveniently located in the heart of SeaTac on a quiet residential street! Walking distance to the light rail and easy access to I-5, 99 and SeaTac Airport.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10707 Des Moines Memorial Dr
10707 Des Moines Memorial Drive South, Boulevard Park, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
The Arbutus Apartments are conveniently located in south Seattle with easy access to highway 99. Arbutus Apartments: www.cornellandassociates.
Riverton-Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
10860 14th Ave S Seattle
10860 14th Avenue South, Boulevard Park, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
**Handyman Special** $319,950 BAD CREDIT OK! Don't Miss this Great Rent to Own Opportunity to Own a Home in Seattle! 3Bed 1Bath, Spacious Yard, Plenty Space for RV! Vidos Tour Link: https://youtu.be/V9etvDXS_ZU
1 Unit Available
13415 24th Ave S
13415 24th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Sea Tac. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Must earn 3x's the income to qualify. Available now $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit plus last month rent required.
Results within 5 miles of Tukwila
9 Units Available
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South, Burien, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
947 sqft
An exceptional, modern community with spacious homes and several floor plan options. Homes include an oversized deck or balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Near Highway 509 and 518. Close to public transit.
Bryn Mawr-Skyway
7 Units Available
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,447
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
984 sqft
Taylor Creek is a uniquely designed community that seamlessly blends urban energy with rural sanctuary. Our 53 apartment homes showcase ample square footage, 750 up to 1015 sq. ft.
3 Units Available
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Finding the perfect apartment in Kent, Washington has never been easier at Alvista 240.
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
17 Units Available
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1165 sqft
Refined apartments with custom finishes. Enjoy use of the fitness center and basketball court. Close to the green space at Clark Lake Park. By Meridian Valley Country Club.
The Lakes
21 Units Available
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S, Kent, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1132 sqft
Apartment community features fitness amenities, such as racquetball court and tennis court. Recently renovated units feature range, oven and walk-in closets in every unit. Close to Hogan Park and Main Lake and near I-5.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tukwila rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,090.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Tukwila include Tukwila Hill.
Some of the colleges located in the Tukwila area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
