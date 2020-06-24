All apartments in San Antonio
Location

9623 Millbrook Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9623 Millbrook Drive have any available units?
9623 Millbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9623 Millbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Millbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Millbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9623 Millbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9623 Millbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 9623 Millbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9623 Millbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9623 Millbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Millbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9623 Millbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9623 Millbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9623 Millbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Millbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9623 Millbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9623 Millbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9623 Millbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
