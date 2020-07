Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge e-payments hot tub lobby package receiving

Modern interiors, unique architecture, and swaying palm trees lay the foundation for your new life at Royal Palms. Set on lushly landscaped park-like grounds, our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in San Antonio bring bigtime Texas charm to every moment. Available in a variety of floor plans, your new garden-style home features vaulted ceilings, wood-style flooring, and a generous helping of natural light. An in-home washer and dryer and a wood-burning fireplace help make it easy to tend to your chores and relax at the same time. When you're ready to be active, stop by the strength and cardio fitness center or plan a friendly match at the community volleyball court.