Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park internet access

Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas. With close proximity to the I-410 and I-10 freeways, we are just minutes from local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues. This great location offers a variety of nearby attractions, including the San Antonio Aquarium, Botanical Gardens, and the Zoo.