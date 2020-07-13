Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center carport clubhouse conference room hot tub internet access trash valet

Oxford at Sonterra Apartments in San Antonio, Texas offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Located in the beautiful Stone Oak area, our apartment community is right off Loop 1604 with easy access to great shopping, dining, and entertainment. In our community, you will discover endless convenience, superior location, and modern style. With an impressive selection of ten unique floor plans, our apartment homes include highly-appointed amenities such as expansive, oval garden tubs, black kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets. Our resort-style community amenities that will help you relax and re-energize. Take a dip in our Mediterranean-style pool, squeeze in a workout in our fully equipped fitness center, or enjoy the lush scenery of our golf course views. Comfort, tranquility, and convenience are all awaiting you at Oxford at Sonterra Apartments.