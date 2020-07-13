All apartments in San Antonio
Oxford at Sonterra
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:49 PM

Oxford at Sonterra

19950 Huebner Rd · (210) 899-5657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18-1807 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 8-813 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 2-205 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-201 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Unit 18-1802 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Unit 4-402 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford at Sonterra.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
conference room
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Oxford at Sonterra Apartments in San Antonio, Texas offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Located in the beautiful Stone Oak area, our apartment community is right off Loop 1604 with easy access to great shopping, dining, and entertainment. In our community, you will discover endless convenience, superior location, and modern style. With an impressive selection of ten unique floor plans, our apartment homes include highly-appointed amenities such as expansive, oval garden tubs, black kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets. Our resort-style community amenities that will help you relax and re-energize. Take a dip in our Mediterranean-style pool, squeeze in a workout in our fully equipped fitness center, or enjoy the lush scenery of our golf course views. Comfort, tranquility, and convenience are all awaiting you at Oxford at Sonterra Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included w/ unit; Carports: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford at Sonterra have any available units?
Oxford at Sonterra has 17 units available starting at $1,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford at Sonterra have?
Some of Oxford at Sonterra's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford at Sonterra currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford at Sonterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford at Sonterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxford at Sonterra is pet friendly.
Does Oxford at Sonterra offer parking?
Yes, Oxford at Sonterra offers parking.
Does Oxford at Sonterra have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oxford at Sonterra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford at Sonterra have a pool?
Yes, Oxford at Sonterra has a pool.
Does Oxford at Sonterra have accessible units?
No, Oxford at Sonterra does not have accessible units.
Does Oxford at Sonterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxford at Sonterra has units with dishwashers.
