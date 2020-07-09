All apartments in San Antonio
Indian Hollow
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Indian Hollow

12701 West Ave · (210) 598-7086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0815 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1923 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 0633 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indian Hollow.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
key fob access
online portal
Because your INDIAN HOLLOW home has been designed to meet all your basic needs and more. Located off Wurzbach Parkway, US 281 with easy access to Loop 1604 and Loop 410. Our gated community is pet friendly and offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom including townhome style floor plans with 9 ft ceilings, crown molding living areas, ceiling fans and full size washer/dryer connections. Residents always enjoy our resort style pool, sand volleyball court, and lighted tennis court. Indian Hollow looks forward to hearing from you and scheduling your own personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Over 1 year of age, 70 lbs max weight, breed restriction
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
restrictions: Breed restriction, 70 lbs weight limit, over 1 year of age
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $150
restrictions: Over 1 year of age
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indian Hollow have any available units?
Indian Hollow has 9 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Indian Hollow have?
Some of Indian Hollow's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indian Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Indian Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indian Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Indian Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Indian Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Indian Hollow offers parking.
Does Indian Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Indian Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Indian Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Indian Hollow has a pool.
Does Indian Hollow have accessible units?
Yes, Indian Hollow has accessible units.
Does Indian Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indian Hollow has units with dishwashers.
