Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center key fob access online portal

Because your INDIAN HOLLOW home has been designed to meet all your basic needs and more. Located off Wurzbach Parkway, US 281 with easy access to Loop 1604 and Loop 410. Our gated community is pet friendly and offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom including townhome style floor plans with 9 ft ceilings, crown molding living areas, ceiling fans and full size washer/dryer connections. Residents always enjoy our resort style pool, sand volleyball court, and lighted tennis court. Indian Hollow looks forward to hearing from you and scheduling your own personal tour.