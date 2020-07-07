8839 Roquefort

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Large & Beautiful home framed by mature trees - Open living & dining area & large eat-in kitchen with patio doors & adjustable blinds- Black appliances & smooth glass cooktop - Large laundry room & pantry. Tile and Wood Laminate everywhere - Master with Super Size Walk-In closet-W-I closets in all bed. Water Softener with Reverse Osmosis - Near pool & amenities . Close to Lackland, UTSA , Northwest Vista - Sea World , Fiesta Texas & La Cantera. NISD & Oconnor High School. Verify schools.