Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

8839 Roquefort

Location

8839 Roquefort, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large & Beautiful home framed by mature trees - Open living & dining area & large eat-in kitchen with patio doors & adjustable blinds- Black appliances & smooth glass cooktop - Large laundry room & pantry. Tile and Wood Laminate everywhere - Master with Super Size Walk-In closet-W-I closets in all bed. Water Softener with Reverse Osmosis - Near pool & amenities . Close to Lackland, UTSA , Northwest Vista - Sea World , Fiesta Texas & La Cantera. NISD & Oconnor High School. Verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8839 Roquefort have any available units?
8839 Roquefort doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8839 Roquefort have?
Some of 8839 Roquefort's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8839 Roquefort currently offering any rent specials?
8839 Roquefort is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8839 Roquefort pet-friendly?
No, 8839 Roquefort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8839 Roquefort offer parking?
Yes, 8839 Roquefort offers parking.
Does 8839 Roquefort have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8839 Roquefort does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8839 Roquefort have a pool?
Yes, 8839 Roquefort has a pool.
Does 8839 Roquefort have accessible units?
No, 8839 Roquefort does not have accessible units.
Does 8839 Roquefort have units with dishwashers?
No, 8839 Roquefort does not have units with dishwashers.

