All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8406 Tesoro Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8406 Tesoro Hills
Last updated August 21 2019 at 9:06 PM

8406 Tesoro Hills

8406 Tesoro Hills · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8406 Tesoro Hills, San Antonio, TX 78242
Hidden Cove - Indian Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8406 Tesoro Hills have any available units?
8406 Tesoro Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8406 Tesoro Hills currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Tesoro Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Tesoro Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 8406 Tesoro Hills is pet friendly.
Does 8406 Tesoro Hills offer parking?
Yes, 8406 Tesoro Hills does offer parking.
Does 8406 Tesoro Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 Tesoro Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Tesoro Hills have a pool?
No, 8406 Tesoro Hills does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Tesoro Hills have accessible units?
No, 8406 Tesoro Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Tesoro Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Tesoro Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Tesoro Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Tesoro Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Barcelo
3501 Pin Oak Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio