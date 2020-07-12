All apartments in San Antonio
Broken Oak Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:00 AM

Broken Oak Townhomes

1935 Broken Oak St · (210) 871-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX 78232
Shady Oaks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404-2 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broken Oak Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
Come discover Broken Oak in beautiful San Antonio, Texas.  Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering two bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broken Oak Townhomes have any available units?
Broken Oak Townhomes has a unit available for $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does Broken Oak Townhomes have?
Some of Broken Oak Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broken Oak Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Broken Oak Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broken Oak Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Broken Oak Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Broken Oak Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Broken Oak Townhomes offers parking.
Does Broken Oak Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broken Oak Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broken Oak Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Broken Oak Townhomes has a pool.
Does Broken Oak Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Broken Oak Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Broken Oak Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broken Oak Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
