Broken Oak Townhomes

1935 Broken Oak St, San Antonio, TX 78232 Shady Oaks
2 Bedrooms
Unit 404-2 · Avail. now
$1,035
2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1156 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
Come discover Broken Oak in beautiful San Antonio, Texas. Promising to exceed your expectations for premium apartment living, we welcome you home! Offering two bedroom, 2.5 bath floor plans, our spacious layouts provide the perfect environment to feel right at home in our charming community.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.
