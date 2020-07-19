All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6230 CYPRESS ROSE

6230 Cypress Rose · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Cypress Rose, San Antonio, TX 78240
Eckhert Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in the heart of medical center area. Close to USAA, UTSA, Medical Center, La Cantera, I10 and I410 highways. Easy access to shopping. Wood has laminate wood flooring through out for easy maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have any available units?
6230 CYPRESS ROSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6230 CYPRESS ROSE currently offering any rent specials?
6230 CYPRESS ROSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 CYPRESS ROSE pet-friendly?
No, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE offer parking?
Yes, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE offers parking.
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have a pool?
No, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE does not have a pool.
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have accessible units?
No, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 CYPRESS ROSE does not have units with air conditioning.
