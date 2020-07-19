6230 Cypress Rose, San Antonio, TX 78240 Eckhert Crossing
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in the heart of medical center area. Close to USAA, UTSA, Medical Center, La Cantera, I10 and I410 highways. Easy access to shopping. Wood has laminate wood flooring through out for easy maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6230 CYPRESS ROSE have any available units?
6230 CYPRESS ROSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.