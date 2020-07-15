All apartments in San Antonio
The Quarter
The Quarter

1779 Nacogdoches Road · (210) 361-8603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free-rent for July! (When approved with no conditions)
Location

1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-149 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-111 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1-113 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1044 sqft

Unit 1-123 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,170

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 994 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Quarter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
online portal
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area. Here, you will want for nothing: choose from a number of open floor plan units that feature high-level amenities like hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/dryers, and more. Perfect for both families and fun-loving singles, The Quarter features a resort-style pool, manicured outdoor areas, covered parking, laundry facilities, and a bilingual staff. Plus, youll be in the Alamo Heights School district which was voted Best Small School District in Texas in 2017.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18 years of age
Deposit: $150 (one bedroom); $250 (two bedroom); $350 (three bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds not allowed and a weight limit of 45 pounds
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds not allowed and a weight limit of 45 lbs
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Quarter have any available units?
The Quarter has 5 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does The Quarter have?
Some of The Quarter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Quarter currently offering any rent specials?
The Quarter is offering the following rent specials: Free-rent for July! (When approved with no conditions)
Is The Quarter pet-friendly?
Yes, The Quarter is pet friendly.
Does The Quarter offer parking?
Yes, The Quarter offers parking.
Does The Quarter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Quarter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Quarter have a pool?
Yes, The Quarter has a pool.
Does The Quarter have accessible units?
Yes, The Quarter has accessible units.
Does The Quarter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Quarter has units with dishwashers.
