eckhert crossing
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
307 Apartments for rent in Eckhert Crossing, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
51 Units Available
Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$590
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$829
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1398 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom townhomes feature French doors, vaulted ceilings and private balconies. Community has a pool, picnic areas and sand volleyball court. Located on I-10 near Loop 410.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
39 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
38 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6222 Cypress Circle
6222 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
Location, location, location! Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.
Results within 1 mile of Eckhert Crossing
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
38 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
56 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
38 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1066 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms.Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guidedtours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours viavideo chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
17 Units Available
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1082 sqft
Located on the edge of San Antonio Medical Foundation Walking and Jogging Trail. Apartments have modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Community features a pool, a sauna and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$708
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Courtland Heights offers pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio's Medical center, near VIA bus line, Loop 410 and IH-10. Wood plank flooring, plush carpet, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer in every apartment home.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5518 Justin Cv
5518 Justin Cove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1372 sqft
~Beautiful home in Rockwell Village, a gated community within a mile of the Medical Center~Newer laminate flooring installed downstairs~Spacious kitchen with extensive breakfast bar area~Lots of counter space & cabinets~Master bedroom has 2 walk-in
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
9306 ZEBULON DR
9306 Zebulon Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1358 sqft
CUTE SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LINCOLN PARK. RECENTLY UPGRADED TO INCLUDE: new flooring, bath fixtures and tile. Open floor plan, high ceilings. Located in Medical Center area. GREAT LOCATION AND SCHOOLS.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6039 WHITBY RD
6039 Whitby Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live only minutes from downtown San Antonio, the River Walk and all the shopping and dining your heart desires.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11 SUNFLOWER RUN
11 Sunflower Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1715 sqft
Very open floor plan, 3 bed room, 2.5 bath rooms, all bed rooms up with loft area Main Floor, new wood vinyl has been installed on main level of home. Large kitchen w/table space, first floor utility room private back yard with covered patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7727 Wexford Grove
7727 Wexford Grove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1241 sqft
Adorable 3-2-1, 1 story home located in THE RETREAT AT OAK HILLS. A small gated community in the heart of the Medical Center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6003 MacGregor Way
6003 Macgregor Way, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1492 sqft
Retreat at Glen Heather"**Superb location in the Medical Center**Townhouse is situated on a Cul de Sac for Extra Privacy**Small Community with Lots of Trees**Home features an Eat in Kitchen**New Washer and Dryer**Separate Dining**Family Room with a
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8806 Lost Arbor Cir
8806 Lost Arbor Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1610 sqft
3 Bedroom in Gated Community - Well maintained 3 bedroom two bath in desirable Lost Oaks gated community subdivision. Home is freshly painted with new floors. Home is a uniquely styled home. Kitchen has open view.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6910 Bermuda Trl
6910 Bermuda Trail, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath home in NW San Antonio! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.
