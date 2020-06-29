All apartments in San Antonio
607 ROBINHOOD PL

607 Robinhood Place · No Longer Available
Location

607 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Great AH schools 4/2 single story home with a pool, basketball hoop and very open plan! Don't miss this first time rental for your family. Upgraded kitchen with gas stove, microwave and stainless refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 ROBINHOOD PL have any available units?
607 ROBINHOOD PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 ROBINHOOD PL have?
Some of 607 ROBINHOOD PL's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 ROBINHOOD PL currently offering any rent specials?
607 ROBINHOOD PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 ROBINHOOD PL pet-friendly?
No, 607 ROBINHOOD PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 607 ROBINHOOD PL offer parking?
Yes, 607 ROBINHOOD PL offers parking.
Does 607 ROBINHOOD PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 ROBINHOOD PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 ROBINHOOD PL have a pool?
Yes, 607 ROBINHOOD PL has a pool.
Does 607 ROBINHOOD PL have accessible units?
No, 607 ROBINHOOD PL does not have accessible units.
Does 607 ROBINHOOD PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 ROBINHOOD PL does not have units with dishwashers.
