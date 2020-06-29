607 ROBINHOOD PL

607 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, TX 78209 Oak Park - Northwood
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Great AH schools 4/2 single story home with a pool, basketball hoop and very open plan! Don't miss this first time rental for your family. Upgraded kitchen with gas stove, microwave and stainless refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
