Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage media room online portal cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe

The peaceful, garden-inspired living is waiting for you at Alon at Castle Hills. Surrounded by mature oak trees, our apartments for rent in North Central San Antonio, Texas, provide exceptional design and modern upgrades. Your new home boasts a spacious floor plan and a full range of desirable upgrades including sleek stainless-steel appliances. On the lush community grounds, explore the sparkling resort-style swimming pool or visit the fully equipped 24-hour fitness center for an intense workout session.