Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to The Retreat at Medical Center, conveniently located minutes from San Antonio Medical Center. We offer eight spacious and open floor plans ranging from one to three bedrooms. You’ll find wood burning fireplaces in each residence, and full size washer/dryer connections in select units. Our residents enjoy our two pools, professional on-site management, 24 hour maintenance, picnic areas, a children’s play space and will soon enjoy our newly constructed fitness center and Internet café. Don’t forget your pets are welcome! Visit The Retreat today!