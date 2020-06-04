5822 LIBERTY BELL ST

5822 Liberty Bell, San Antonio, TX 78233 Valley Forge
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important. Tenant is to pay, in addition to monthly rent, the sum of $70.00 for monthly water usage.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
