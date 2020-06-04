All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5822 LIBERTY BELL ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5822 LIBERTY BELL ST

5822 Liberty Bell · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5822 Liberty Bell, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage. Minutes from Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important. Tenant is to pay, in addition to monthly rent, the sum of $70.00 for monthly water usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST have any available units?
5822 LIBERTY BELL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST currently offering any rent specials?
5822 LIBERTY BELL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST pet-friendly?
No, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST offer parking?
Yes, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST offers parking.
Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST have a pool?
No, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST does not have a pool.
Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST have accessible units?
No, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5822 LIBERTY BELL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio