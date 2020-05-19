All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
West Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

West Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
14838 Vance Jackson Rd · (210) 741-8344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14838 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1002 · Avail. Sep 18

$820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Sep 11

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1327 · Avail. Oct 7

$903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0630 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 0700 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 0736 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Oaks.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
Become part of the luxurious, comfortable, and convenient apartment community of West Oaks in beautiful San Antonio, Texas. We offer six different floor plans that include one or two bedrooms. Each selection is unique with options to fit any lifestyle. Despite which floor plan you choose, every unit comes with high-end features such as granite counter tops, crown molding, and a ceramic tile backsplash. Residents also have the option to enjoy specialty features such as a kitchen pantry, garden bath tub, walk-in closet, and a built-in computer alcove. West Oaks offers as many community incentives as individual with its internet cafe and coffee bar, resort-inspired pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Like you, your four-legged friends can live in the lap of luxury in our pet-friendly community complete with enclosed dog park and doggy pool. Call and schedule your tour of West Oaks Apartments in San Antonio today! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $50, Married Couple: $70
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control/Trash: $17/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 Per Pet
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact office for details.
Storage Details: $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Oaks have any available units?
West Oaks has 21 units available starting at $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does West Oaks have?
Some of West Oaks's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
West Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, West Oaks is pet friendly.
Does West Oaks offer parking?
Yes, West Oaks offers parking.
Does West Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, West Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West Oaks have a pool?
Yes, West Oaks has a pool.
Does West Oaks have accessible units?
No, West Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does West Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, West Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.
