Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed

Become part of the luxurious, comfortable, and convenient apartment community of West Oaks in beautiful San Antonio, Texas. We offer six different floor plans that include one or two bedrooms. Each selection is unique with options to fit any lifestyle. Despite which floor plan you choose, every unit comes with high-end features such as granite counter tops, crown molding, and a ceramic tile backsplash. Residents also have the option to enjoy specialty features such as a kitchen pantry, garden bath tub, walk-in closet, and a built-in computer alcove. West Oaks offers as many community incentives as individual with its internet cafe and coffee bar, resort-inspired pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center. Like you, your four-legged friends can live in the lap of luxury in our pet-friendly community complete with enclosed dog park and doggy pool. Call and schedule your tour of West Oaks Apartments in San Antonio today! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the ...