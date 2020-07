Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill lobby online portal

Discover luxury living at Newport Apartments in San Antonio, Texas located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolph Air Force Base and San Antonio International Airport. Our residents enjoy planned events, fully-equipped business center, high-tech fitness facility and resort-inspired pool with tanning ledge. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature over-sized balconies with storage, living and dining areas perfect for entertaining, walk-in closets and attached garages. We invite you to enjoy the convenience of easy access to Loop 410 and I-35. Stop looking and start living today!