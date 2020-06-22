All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 4906 Ali Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
4906 Ali Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4906 Ali Ave

4906 Ali Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4906 Ali Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property Description

Updated 2/1.5 unit. Spacious home with large closets. Conveniently located near Medical Center & 410. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fireplace. No carpeting a plus. Come out and see this great unit. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Cul De Sac
Outdoor Fenced
Outdoor Lawn Care Included
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Ali Ave have any available units?
4906 Ali Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 4906 Ali Ave have?
Some of 4906 Ali Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4906 Ali Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Ali Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Ali Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Ali Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Ali Ave offer parking?
No, 4906 Ali Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4906 Ali Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Ali Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Ali Ave have a pool?
No, 4906 Ali Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Ali Ave have accessible units?
No, 4906 Ali Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Ali Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Ali Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Amara
19327 Talavera Ridge
San Antonio, TX 78257
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio