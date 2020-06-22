4906 Ali Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property Description



Updated 2/1.5 unit. Spacious home with large closets. Conveniently located near Medical Center & 410. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and fireplace. No carpeting a plus. Come out and see this great unit. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Pets Allowed

Ac Central

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Flooring Tile

Flooring Wood

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Cul De Sac

Outdoor Fenced

Outdoor Lawn Care Included

Lease Terms



Dogs ok

Cats ok